JinkoSolar says it expects a 2023 net profit ranging between CNY 7.25 billion ($1.02 billion) and CNY 7.95 billion, while Arctech Solar says it anticipates a full-year net profit of CNY 354 million. JinkoSolar has released its 2023 earnings forecast, with expectations for a net profit of CNY 7.25 billion to CNY 7.95 billion for the full year, based on preliminary calculations. This would mark a year-on-year increase of 146.92% to 170.76%. It said it also expects a net profit of CNY 895.7 million to CNY 1,595 million for the fourth quarter, down slightly from the preceding three-month period. The ...

