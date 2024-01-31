Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announces the postponement of the publication of its revenue for the year ending December 31, 2023. Initially scheduled for January 31, 2024, it will now be published on February 6, 2024.

Upcoming financial events

2023 Full-Year Results and 2024 First-Quarter Revenue: April 29, 2024

Annual General Meeting: June 25, 2024

2024 First-Half Revenue: July 25, 2024

2024 First-Half Results: September 26, 2024

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir), Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

