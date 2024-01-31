Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between the company MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMKT) and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 29, 2023:

Number of shares: 51,488 shares

Cash balance: €35,895.44

Over the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

BUY SIDE 1,250,577 shares €627,847.65 2,435 transactions SELL SIDE 1,251,986 shares €622,019.49 1,821 transactions

As a reminder, on the half-year statement on June 30, 2023, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 52,897 shares

Cash balance: €40,960.02

It is recalled that upon the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares: 7,558 shares

Cash balance: €277,913.78

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on June 28, 2023 under number D-23-0545, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

APPENDICE H2 2023

Buy side Sell side Number of transactions Number of shares Trade volume

in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR TOTAL 2,435 1,250,577 627,847.65 1,821 1,251,986 622,019.49 03/07/2023 13 8035 5162,49 11 7091 4597,8 04/07/2023 24 15007 9771,06 20 11417 7587,74 05/07/2023 10 6449 4142,84 2 2000 1293 06/07/2023 11 7279 4669,48 5 1972 1270,56 07/07/2023 8 8684 5562,1 10 3798 2442,11 10/07/2023 2 835 532,73 9 3050 1955,05 11/07/2023 4 743 477,08 2 6320 4069,45 12/07/2023 8 7615 4910,15 6 3940 2545,24 13/07/2023 1 723 465,61 9 8624 5584,04 14/07/2023 10 14816 9554,84 8 8024 5149 17/07/2023 0 0 0 4 3033 1959,32 18/07/2023 4 3500 2257,5 6 4259 2749,61 19/07/2023 5 3872 2497,44 5 2572 1665,37 20/07/2023 5 5124 3304,47 0 0 0 21/07/2023 7 14226 9164,39 5 9230 5992,12 24/07/2023 13 4944 3167,62 3 2722 1760,32 25/07/2023 21 8522 5414,03 5 2928 1874,51 26/07/2023 12 4912 3082,28 8 3393 2149,47 27/07/2023 4 1750 1073,98 18 4304 2646,96 28/07/2023 1 48 29,76 6 2850 1785,24 31/07/2023 4 3902 2419,24 3 3000 1881 01/08/2023 12 8709 5433,55 3 7428 4701,92 02/08/2023 6 5847 3617,54 13 5187 3228,91 03/08/2023 11 3257 2019,67 0 0 0 04/08/2023 6 1207 747,86 8 7839 4845,29 07/08/2023 8 4000 2480 2 1922 1191,64 08/08/2023 7 6759 4185,17 5 5348 3321,11 09/08/2023 3 1898 1176,76 7 800 497,44 10/08/2023 4 1180 733,72 8 3471 2173,19 11/08/2023 6 5500 3412,75 8 6955 4336,44 14/08/2023 8 6120 3826,22 1 1 0,63 15/08/2023 4 1903 1179,48 2 1500 931,5 16/08/2023 34 8149 4950,52 23 4835 2945,97 17/08/2023 9 4120 2446,46 17 6062 3610,53 18/08/2023 20 7369 4175,28 17 14120 7926,97 21/08/2023 22 7750 4296,6 10 5169 2862,08 22/08/2023 7 1494 825,58 14 5158 2914,79 23/08/2023 13 5879 3459,79 6 3107 1838,72 24/08/2023 12 2935 1707,88 17 6653 3959,87 25/08/2023 10 3076 1813,61 11 3031 1789,81 28/08/2023 5 488 286,94 6 4625 2728,75 29/08/2023 12 6293 3669,82 4 1675 974,82 30/08/2023 6 1500 865,7 5 3536 2050,77 31/08/2023 15 5750 3373,7 20 9115 5424,31 01/09/2023 2 274 160,49 5 2000 1161 04/09/2023 1 111 65,82 9 2406 1430,5 05/09/2023 21 9940 5874,55 4 5521 3272,91 06/09/2023 10 4875 2842,56 2 900 527,5 07/09/2023 4 807 464,99 10 2200 1271,5 08/09/2023 12 6457 3719,46 2 600 349,2 11/09/2023 2 390 224 4 4000 2317,5 12/09/2023 16 3717 2133,58 9 1915 1094,7 13/09/2023 10 1986 1135,99 13 4441 2552,84 14/09/2023 13 8409 4803,26 6 3496 1999,81 15/09/2023 2 5500 3133 1 225 128,48 18/09/2023 8 2671 1517,63 5 4490 2559,3 19/09/2023 8 11094 6309,35 11 11850 6802,55 20/09/2023 13 7513 4270,98 1 1 0,57 21/09/2023 19 8088 4540,74 9 1751 984,07 22/09/2023 6 2615 1443,25 6 2561 1418,79 25/09/2023 6 950 523,1 4 3850 2149,35 26/09/2023 22 5582 3013,22 2 366 203,3 27/09/2023 11 1320 707,38 19 6193 3365,37 28/09/2023 3 1250 737,75 40 24342 14540,17 29/09/2023 17 5465 3093,58 6 3590 2041,94 02/10/2023 37 9943 5415,82 23 7500 4225,16 03/10/2023 7 4211 2342,48 13 7671 4258,79 04/10/2023 4 5042 2825,93 5 2700 1522,6 05/10/2023 15 5914 3260,08 3 2250 1228,85 06/10/2023 12 7636 4021,58 7 7698 3998,4 09/10/2023 69 25005 12622,27 26 18949 9511,47 10/10/2023 21 14315 7232,25 17 8793 4447,15 11/10/2023 17 5106 2560,44 16 16757 8454,29 12/10/2023 35 21359 11119,3 42 31508 16247,08 13/10/2023 44 25752 13697,91 27 28497 15115,72 16/10/2023 39 26588 14177,29 15 12078 6466,14 17/10/2023 22 24048 13109,81 35 24681 13530,67 18/10/2023 51 25064 13334,55 15 13009 6935,78 19/10/2023 18 9673 5056,67 29 25726 13535,48 20/10/2023 38 21514 11252,84 6 7344 3813,39 23/10/2023 24 9559 4861,94 9 3314 1712,13 24/10/2023 6 4261 2131 14 10206 5133,55 25/10/2023 19 9258 4653,77 19 12375 6253,69 26/10/2023 19 11745 5910,17 8 6596 3330,68 27/10/2023 32 19539 9496,31 12 4915 2366,79 30/10/2023 40 16636 7662,71 23 15173 6939,79 31/10/2023 34 15055 6801,37 19 17302 7826,75 01/11/2023 18 5173 2303,37 26 17495 7951,97 02/11/2023 14 5547 2663,21 52 24890 11980,85 03/11/2023 18 12472 6257,22 9 3492 1761,59 06/11/2023 32 21468 10486,26 12 6999 3278,51 07/11/2023 92 25474 11573,66 23 18161 8293,64 08/11/2023 90 21617 9724,88 28 17744 8019,3 09/11/2023 83 25907 11337,2 27 19048 8394,37 10/11/2023 37 6778 2912,75 15 6776 2934,75 13/11/2023 4 550 256,3 55 40718 18955,91 14/11/2023 50 17962 8316,85 16 8413 3916,89 15/11/2023 20 8662 3980,54 19 17203 7974,56 16/11/2023 40 36525 16800,51 30 25085 11559,55 17/11/2023 93 43074 19731,72 64 54015 25003,35 20/11/2023 50 35508 16379,64 23 26284 12139,99 21/11/2023 49 22359 10232,81 10 2225 1014,58 22/11/2023 25 4409 1969,72 21 2504 1120,7 23/11/2023 38 9535 4213,02 9 4219 1859,6 24/11/2023 10 7950 3505,04 24 15881 7017,17 27/11/2023 24 12086 5319,25 9 3955 1743,26 28/11/2023 38 3313 1426,01 7 2032 876,2 29/11/2023 22 3968 1686,76 7 2761 1176,02 30/11/2023 25 5549 2335,9 18 10381 4371,17 01/12/2023 21 6740 2813,67 16 7633 3183,25 04/12/2023 29 13283 5479,85 16 10275 4251,58 05/12/2023 35 27312 11163,7 32 38553 15856,14 06/12/2023 29 14694 6074,5 14 8684 3597,8 07/12/2023 23 24575 10238,1 48 45469 19014,06 08/12/2023 11 12155 5111,21 15 20832 8750,63 11/12/2023 39 39624 16618,16 19 29274 12284,63 12/12/2023 18 36135 15098,86 26 25135 10533,83 13/12/2023 3 1700 722,95 23 19745 8322,33 14/12/2023 14 10916 4659,19 16 23177 9895,09 15/12/2023 7 3556 1547,68 33 23670 10247,81 18/12/2023 16 19782 8684,38 27 12428 5491,09 19/12/2023 17 19581 8613,49 20 21358 9474,38 20/12/2023 24 15228 6722,18 22 10688 4736,84 21/12/2023 31 22715 9944,74 11 9351 4097,7 22/12/2023 4 9000 3975,5 21 21813 9635,03 27/12/2023 2 200 92,5 27 13060 5874,35 28/12/2023 8 2148 1005,59 12 2582 1216,38 29/12/2023 16 6941 3263,92 16 4174 1973,57

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies Investor Relations

investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap Investor Relations

Aurélie Manavarere Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu