Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract between the company MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMKT) and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 29, 2023:
- Number of shares: 51,488 shares
- Cash balance: €35,895.44
Over the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
BUY SIDE
1,250,577 shares
€627,847.65
2,435 transactions
SELL SIDE
1,251,986 shares
€622,019.49
1,821 transactions
As a reminder, on the half-year statement on June 30, 2023, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 52,897 shares
- Cash balance: €40,960.02
It is recalled that upon the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were made available:
- Number of shares: 7,558 shares
- Cash balance: €277,913.78
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on June 28, 2023 under number D-23-0545, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.
APPENDICE H2 2023
Buy side
Sell side
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Trade volume
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Trade volume
in EUR
TOTAL
2,435
1,250,577
627,847.65
1,821
1,251,986
622,019.49
03/07/2023
13
8035
5162,49
11
7091
4597,8
04/07/2023
24
15007
9771,06
20
11417
7587,74
05/07/2023
10
6449
4142,84
2
2000
1293
06/07/2023
11
7279
4669,48
5
1972
1270,56
07/07/2023
8
8684
5562,1
10
3798
2442,11
10/07/2023
2
835
532,73
9
3050
1955,05
11/07/2023
4
743
477,08
2
6320
4069,45
12/07/2023
8
7615
4910,15
6
3940
2545,24
13/07/2023
1
723
465,61
9
8624
5584,04
14/07/2023
10
14816
9554,84
8
8024
5149
17/07/2023
0
0
0
4
3033
1959,32
18/07/2023
4
3500
2257,5
6
4259
2749,61
19/07/2023
5
3872
2497,44
5
2572
1665,37
20/07/2023
5
5124
3304,47
0
0
0
21/07/2023
7
14226
9164,39
5
9230
5992,12
24/07/2023
13
4944
3167,62
3
2722
1760,32
25/07/2023
21
8522
5414,03
5
2928
1874,51
26/07/2023
12
4912
3082,28
8
3393
2149,47
27/07/2023
4
1750
1073,98
18
4304
2646,96
28/07/2023
1
48
29,76
6
2850
1785,24
31/07/2023
4
3902
2419,24
3
3000
1881
01/08/2023
12
8709
5433,55
3
7428
4701,92
02/08/2023
6
5847
3617,54
13
5187
3228,91
03/08/2023
11
3257
2019,67
0
0
0
04/08/2023
6
1207
747,86
8
7839
4845,29
07/08/2023
8
4000
2480
2
1922
1191,64
08/08/2023
7
6759
4185,17
5
5348
3321,11
09/08/2023
3
1898
1176,76
7
800
497,44
10/08/2023
4
1180
733,72
8
3471
2173,19
11/08/2023
6
5500
3412,75
8
6955
4336,44
14/08/2023
8
6120
3826,22
1
1
0,63
15/08/2023
4
1903
1179,48
2
1500
931,5
16/08/2023
34
8149
4950,52
23
4835
2945,97
17/08/2023
9
4120
2446,46
17
6062
3610,53
18/08/2023
20
7369
4175,28
17
14120
7926,97
21/08/2023
22
7750
4296,6
10
5169
2862,08
22/08/2023
7
1494
825,58
14
5158
2914,79
23/08/2023
13
5879
3459,79
6
3107
1838,72
24/08/2023
12
2935
1707,88
17
6653
3959,87
25/08/2023
10
3076
1813,61
11
3031
1789,81
28/08/2023
5
488
286,94
6
4625
2728,75
29/08/2023
12
6293
3669,82
4
1675
974,82
30/08/2023
6
1500
865,7
5
3536
2050,77
31/08/2023
15
5750
3373,7
20
9115
5424,31
01/09/2023
2
274
160,49
5
2000
1161
04/09/2023
1
111
65,82
9
2406
1430,5
05/09/2023
21
9940
5874,55
4
5521
3272,91
06/09/2023
10
4875
2842,56
2
900
527,5
07/09/2023
4
807
464,99
10
2200
1271,5
08/09/2023
12
6457
3719,46
2
600
349,2
11/09/2023
2
390
224
4
4000
2317,5
12/09/2023
16
3717
2133,58
9
1915
1094,7
13/09/2023
10
1986
1135,99
13
4441
2552,84
14/09/2023
13
8409
4803,26
6
3496
1999,81
15/09/2023
2
5500
3133
1
225
128,48
18/09/2023
8
2671
1517,63
5
4490
2559,3
19/09/2023
8
11094
6309,35
11
11850
6802,55
20/09/2023
13
7513
4270,98
1
1
0,57
21/09/2023
19
8088
4540,74
9
1751
984,07
22/09/2023
6
2615
1443,25
6
2561
1418,79
25/09/2023
6
950
523,1
4
3850
2149,35
26/09/2023
22
5582
3013,22
2
366
203,3
27/09/2023
11
1320
707,38
19
6193
3365,37
28/09/2023
3
1250
737,75
40
24342
14540,17
29/09/2023
17
5465
3093,58
6
3590
2041,94
02/10/2023
37
9943
5415,82
23
7500
4225,16
03/10/2023
7
4211
2342,48
13
7671
4258,79
04/10/2023
4
5042
2825,93
5
2700
1522,6
05/10/2023
15
5914
3260,08
3
2250
1228,85
06/10/2023
12
7636
4021,58
7
7698
3998,4
09/10/2023
69
25005
12622,27
26
18949
9511,47
10/10/2023
21
14315
7232,25
17
8793
4447,15
11/10/2023
17
5106
2560,44
16
16757
8454,29
12/10/2023
35
21359
11119,3
42
31508
16247,08
13/10/2023
44
25752
13697,91
27
28497
15115,72
16/10/2023
39
26588
14177,29
15
12078
6466,14
17/10/2023
22
24048
13109,81
35
24681
13530,67
18/10/2023
51
25064
13334,55
15
13009
6935,78
19/10/2023
18
9673
5056,67
29
25726
13535,48
20/10/2023
38
21514
11252,84
6
7344
3813,39
23/10/2023
24
9559
4861,94
9
3314
1712,13
24/10/2023
6
4261
2131
14
10206
5133,55
25/10/2023
19
9258
4653,77
19
12375
6253,69
26/10/2023
19
11745
5910,17
8
6596
3330,68
27/10/2023
32
19539
9496,31
12
4915
2366,79
30/10/2023
40
16636
7662,71
23
15173
6939,79
31/10/2023
34
15055
6801,37
19
17302
7826,75
01/11/2023
18
5173
2303,37
26
17495
7951,97
02/11/2023
14
5547
2663,21
52
24890
11980,85
03/11/2023
18
12472
6257,22
9
3492
1761,59
06/11/2023
32
21468
10486,26
12
6999
3278,51
07/11/2023
92
25474
11573,66
23
18161
8293,64
08/11/2023
90
21617
9724,88
28
17744
8019,3
09/11/2023
83
25907
11337,2
27
19048
8394,37
10/11/2023
37
6778
2912,75
15
6776
2934,75
13/11/2023
4
550
256,3
55
40718
18955,91
14/11/2023
50
17962
8316,85
16
8413
3916,89
15/11/2023
20
8662
3980,54
19
17203
7974,56
16/11/2023
40
36525
16800,51
30
25085
11559,55
17/11/2023
93
43074
19731,72
64
54015
25003,35
20/11/2023
50
35508
16379,64
23
26284
12139,99
21/11/2023
49
22359
10232,81
10
2225
1014,58
22/11/2023
25
4409
1969,72
21
2504
1120,7
23/11/2023
38
9535
4213,02
9
4219
1859,6
24/11/2023
10
7950
3505,04
24
15881
7017,17
27/11/2023
24
12086
5319,25
9
3955
1743,26
28/11/2023
38
3313
1426,01
7
2032
876,2
29/11/2023
22
3968
1686,76
7
2761
1176,02
30/11/2023
25
5549
2335,9
18
10381
4371,17
01/12/2023
21
6740
2813,67
16
7633
3183,25
04/12/2023
29
13283
5479,85
16
10275
4251,58
05/12/2023
35
27312
11163,7
32
38553
15856,14
06/12/2023
29
14694
6074,5
14
8684
3597,8
07/12/2023
23
24575
10238,1
48
45469
19014,06
08/12/2023
11
12155
5111,21
15
20832
8750,63
11/12/2023
39
39624
16618,16
19
29274
12284,63
12/12/2023
18
36135
15098,86
26
25135
10533,83
13/12/2023
3
1700
722,95
23
19745
8322,33
14/12/2023
14
10916
4659,19
16
23177
9895,09
15/12/2023
7
3556
1547,68
33
23670
10247,81
18/12/2023
16
19782
8684,38
27
12428
5491,09
19/12/2023
17
19581
8613,49
20
21358
9474,38
20/12/2023
24
15228
6722,18
22
10688
4736,84
21/12/2023
31
22715
9944,74
11
9351
4097,7
22/12/2023
4
9000
3975,5
21
21813
9635,03
27/12/2023
2
200
92,5
27
13060
5874,35
28/12/2023
8
2148
1005,59
12
2582
1216,38
29/12/2023
16
6941
3263,92
16
4174
1973,57
