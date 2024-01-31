Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.: Connexa Announces that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Shareholder Equity Rule

Windsor Mills, MD, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) announces that the Nasdaq has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum shareholder equity rule by receiving an inward investment into the Company of $16.5 million from three non-US investors.



"Following a period of productive discussions, I am delighted to welcome our three new, non-US investors into the Company" said Mike Ballardie, CEO Connexa Sports Technologies.

"This investment also allows the Company to meet the Shareholder's Equity compliance threshold, as detailed under Nasdaq listing requirements and as evidenced by the 8-K filing issued last week" concluded Ballardie.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa's mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today's sports consumer.

