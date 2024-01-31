Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Stuttgart
31.01.24
13:27 Uhr
49,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,85049,95018:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 17:42
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascencio SA: Ordinary general meeting of 31 January 2024: Result

Ordinary general meeting of 31 January 2024: Result

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 31 January 2024 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda, which mainly concerned the financial statements of Ascencio SA for the year ended 30 September 2023.

1,686,751 shares of Ascencio SA were represented, or 26 % of the total number of shares in existence.

Approval of the annual accounts of Ascencio SA and appropriation of profit

The Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 4.15 per share.

The Meeting gave discharge, by separate vote, to the sole statutory director and the Statutory Auditor, SRL Deloitte, for the performance of their mandates.

The meeting approved, by separate vote, the compensation report for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 and the provisions relating to change of control.

Financial calendar

Coupon payment date (Ex-date) 6 February 2024
Record date 7 February 2024
Payment of dividend 9 February 2024
Interim statement at 31 December 2023 22 February 2024 (5.40 p.m.)
Interim financial report at 31 March 2024 30 May 2024 (5.40 p.m.)
Interim statement at 30 June 2024 13 August 2024 (5.40 p.m.)
Annual press release at 30 September 2024 28 November 2024 (5.40 p.m.)
Ordinary general meeting 2023/2024 31 January 2025 (2.40 p.m.)




Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.