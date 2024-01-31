Kintetsu World Express: KWE and Roper Rhodes Join Together for Sustainable Maritime Fuel Program

SLOUGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express (U.K.) Ltd. (KWE) has initiated a strategic partnership with Roper Rhodes Limited, a leader in supplying bathroom furniture and products, to drive innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector. The collaboration focuses on the development and promotion of Sustainable Maritime Fuel (SMF), a crucial step towards reducing the maritime industry's carbon footprint. This partnership is the very first of its kind for Roper Rhodes globally and KWE is extremely proud to support one of its key clients in its endeavor to create a more sustainable supply chain.

The use of SMF allows companies like Roper Rhodes to reduce CO2e emissions over a period of time according to their own climate ambitions. The investment into SMF usage on its cargo transported from China to Portbury, United Kingdom will be the first showcase for Roper Rhodes to demonstrate how fuel consumption and emissions can be reduced within its supply chain. Roper Rhodes and KWE will continue their collaboration aiming to make Roper Rhodes' supply chain more sustainable in the future.

"The launch of a sea freight SMF program is an important step in our sustainability roadmap for the coming years. We are extremely pleased with the willingness and concrete commitment of our partner Roper Rhodes to actually shape our common ambition for a more sustainable future. I encourage our clients and business partners to join KWE on our path towards a more sustainable future." -Frederik van de Ven, KWE Director of Sustainability, Kintetsu World Express EMEA Regional HQ.

"We are very pleased with the ongoing collaboration with our partner KWE to reduce our environmental impact, and specifically our carbon emissions. It reflects the increasingly central role of sustainability in both our organizations and confirms our shared commitment to run our businesses responsibly. We hope that this partnership will inspire other companies to follow suit, so that together we can reach our common goals and objectives in this field." - Nadia Provenza, Sustainability Manager, Roper Rhodes.

KWE is committed to contribute to the development of a global community through logistics services by creating new values, sustaining the environment, and collaborating with clients, shareholders and employees. In addition to KWE's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) program, the promotion of SMF is one of KWE's key sustainability initiatives.

About Kintetsu Work Express

Kintetsu World Express, a global leader in logistics services, has been at the forefront of providing innovative and efficient freight and supply chain solutions for businesses worldwide. With a rich history and a strong presence across various continents, KWE specializes in air and sea freight, offering a comprehensive range of logistics services that cater to diverse industry needs. Committed to quality and safety, KWE leverages advanced technology and a customer-centric approach to deliver reliable and tailored logistics solutions.

About Roper Rhodes

Roper Rhodes Ltd is one of the UK's primary suppliers of bathroom furniture and bathroom products. Over forty years of experience goes into creating each and every one of our products. Functional, stylish, and seamlessly put together, our range incorporates contemporary and classic designs. Our development program ensures we are continually updating our product range to reflect changes in style.

WHAT IS SMF?

Sustainable Maritime Fuel (SMF) is produced using a variety of materials, methods, and technologies that convert domestic fuel resources, referred to as "feedstocks," into energy-dense fuels with the appropriate properties for safe use in marine engines.

