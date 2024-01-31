Concord Academy: Concord Partners With Malaysia's PCSS Consultancy to Bring Cutting-Edge Capital Project Management and AWP Training to the Asia Pacific Region

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Concord® Academy has partnered with PCSS Consultancy to make the world's leading capital project management training available to professionals across the Asia Pacific region.

This exclusive partnership makes Concord® Academy's world-class, ISO 9001-certified Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) online training opportunities available to progressive capital project leaders in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and beyond.

"We're excited to partner with Concord®, the world leader in Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) training, certification, and implementation," said Andy Tiong, CEO of PCSS Consultancy Sdn Bhd, headquartered in Kuching, Malaysia. "Our goal is to bring the most effective, cutting-edge solutions to our clients, and partnering with Concord® is a powerful step toward meeting that goal."

The Concord® Academy is the world's first ISO 9001-certified online training and certification program for capital project professionals. Flagship on-demand courses include Advanced Work Packaging Fundamentals, Workface Planning, and AWP Implementation Champion, all offering foundational, standardized training in three languages. Students get access to the Global AWP Community, an exclusive online gathering place designed to connect them with other skilled AWP practitioners around the world. The Academy offers live online training and a large library of on-demand trainings for various project management topics such as the management of fast-track projects.

Concord® CEO Olfa Hamdi said together with PCSS the Concord® Academy will aim to certify thousands of project managers in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years, helping Concord® deliver on its core mission to educate and empower capital project professionals in Advanced Work Packaging and Predictability Thinking®.

"Concord's robust, standardized education in capital project management best practices leads the world because it is built on a strong foundation of research, learning, and hard-won experience," she said. "The Asia Pacific region is poised for tremendous growth, and Concord® Academy looks forward to partnering with PDSS to help companies there deliver efficient, profitable capital projects."

The two organizations kicked off their partnership in late 2023 with a successful in-person training at National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as Petronas, the global Malaysian energy group with a presence in over 100 countries.

For more information or to schedule an interview contact:

info@tconglobal.com

About Concord®

Concord® is dedicated to helping capital project organizations deliver predictable, profitable projects and programs. To achieve this, we work alongside our clients to empower their people with the knowledge and tools they need to deliver on budget and on time - every time. To learn more, visit https://tconglobal.com.

About PCSS Consultancy Sdn Bhd

PCSS helps organizations realize greater profits through the implementation of standard project management best practice solutions. These solutions include the implementation of a project management office (PMO), project management software training, implementation and integration, planning and scheduling services and project team management. To learn more, visit: https://pcss.com.my.

Contact Information:

Olfa Hamdi

CEO, Concord Project Technologies

ohamdi@tconglobal.com

+1 (415) 318-9892

SOURCE: Concord Academy

View the original press release on newswire.com.