Dutch startup LionVolt has acquired AMTE Power's battery cell production line in Scotland. It says it will use the assets for pilot production of its 3D solid-state thin-film batteries.Eindhoven-based startup LionVolt has completed the acquisition of AMTE Power's business and assets in Scotland, including a battery cell production line in Thurso. Due to ongoing delays in securing the necessary funds, AMTE Power - an Oxfordshire-based developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells - went into administration in December. However, FRP Advisory ran an accelerated mergers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...