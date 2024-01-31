Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
31.01.24
08:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 18:10
Biotalys NV: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Press release - regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, Jan. 31, 2024(hereafter the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop protection, today announces that 62,499 new shares were issued on 19 January 2024 as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's long term incentive plan.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the "Belgian Act"), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

  • Share capital: EUR 46,340,517.84
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 32,157,210 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 32,157,210 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 2,023,982 "ESOP Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,023,982 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,011,991 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
    • 1,042,881 "ESOP IV Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,042,881 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
    • 13,786 share units, awarded in aggregate to the independent directors of the Company in the framework of its remuneration policy. Each share unit contains the obligation - subject to vesting of all share units - to subscribe to one new share of the Company at an issue price of one EUR per share-unit. Cash settlement is possible. The conditions of the share units are described in the remuneration policy of the Company.
  • The Company has no outstanding convertible bonds or non-voting shares.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head Investor Relations & Communication
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • ENG_Biotalys Press Release Denominator - 31 January 2024 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ce95f72-aba2-45f3-b8f1-f5b6a99da8c6)
  • NL_Biotalys Persbericht Noemer - 31 januari 2024 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a37c03b0-2dc9-461a-9766-5cd0dfde8b73)

