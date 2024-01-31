WPP's capital markets day (CMD) focused on the combination of creativity and AI at scale and how these can be leveraged to boost clients' businesses. Outline Q423 performance figures were given, along with updated forward guidance, including on restructuring costs and potential payback. We expect market expectations to be broadly unchanged. The overarching narrative of consolidation and simplification, common data platforms and standardised reporting, is coherent and supports the projected margin expansion. To be really convincing, though, top-line growth needs to exceed the 3% indicated, which depends on better performances in both Media and Creative. The rating remains undemanding.

