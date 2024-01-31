Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO)

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Valerio Therapeutics and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

368,174 shares

- 144,918.05

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 244

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 304,205 shares for 69,976.87

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 223,191 shares for 56,117.81

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

287,160 shares

- 156,554.06

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 492

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 634,648 shares for 258,705.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 923,185 shares for 402,719.91

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

87,612 shares

- 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

