Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H3KP | ISIN: DE000A3H3KP5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Tradegate
29.01.24
10:00 Uhr
106,91 Euro
+0,29
+0,27 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SV WERDER BREMEN GMBH & CO KG AA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SV WERDER BREMEN GMBH & CO KG AA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,21109,1417:32
Actusnews Wire
31.01.2024 | 18:53
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: Skelly Alvero loaned to Werder Bremen with a purchase option until the end of the season

Lyon, January 31, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen until June 30, 2024. This paid loan, amounting to €250K, with an additional potential bonus of €100K, includes a purchase option of up to €6.25M. This arrangement allows OL to potentially benefit from a 15 to 20% share in case of a future transfer, based on the realized capital gain.

Having joined OL last summer from Sochaux, the 21-year-old midfielder has played 8 Ligue 1 matches and scored 1 goal at the Groupama Stadium against Metz in the 11th round.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Skelly Alvero a successful second half of the season in the Bundesliga.

OL GROUPE
Tél : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email : investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWybY8aZlG7GynKalpdmmmRjl5xnx2mVamGayWGeZ5bIcGqWmm9lbsmVZnFknm1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83989-olg-270131-skelly-alvero-prete-au-werder-breme-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.