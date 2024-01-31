Lagos, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Afolabi Kehinde Oke, Nigerian business executive and technology entrepreneur, has been appointed as the official Ambassador of the African Union 6th Region (AU6R)/The Economic Community Africa Sixth Region (ECASR) to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).





Afolabi Oke



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/196380_22cbfb7504829b46_001full.jpg

The African Union, in an official statement, highlighted that Afolabi Oke's appointment was based on his exceptional qualifications, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the mission and vision of AU6R/ECASR. The decision was further reinforced by resounding endorsements, recognizing Oke's remarkable contributions within the financial and economic arena, as well as his dedicated involvement in corporate social responsibility.





Afolabi Oke



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/196380_22cbfb7504829b46_002full.jpg

The AU's official appointment letter stated, "The decision is grounded in resounding endorsements, highlighting your remarkable contributions within the financial and economic arena, as well as your dedicated involvement in corporate social responsibility, all of which significantly contribute to the betterment of society."

Afolabi Oke, currently serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infoswift Limited, a leading consulting company providing transformation, strategy, technology, and outsourcing services, has played a pivotal role in facilitating numerous national and international partnerships. These collaborations aim to foster digital transformation in Africa's financial sector, positioning the continent as a business hub and technological force globally. Oke's initiatives have notably advanced the penetration of cutting-edge global technologies into key economic sectors of Nigeria, including banking, telecommunications, and petroleum.





Afolabi Oke



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/196380_22cbfb7504829b46_003full.jpg

In his new role as Ambassador, Afolabi Oke will hold a crucial position overseeing the mission and vision of AU6R/ECASR, fostering diplomatic relations with the government of Nigeria and ECOWAS. His responsibilities extend to engaging with civil society organizations and the private sector in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region.

The appointment letter specified, "Your mandate is to strengthen the socioeconomic relationship between your region and the global Africa diaspora community, in alignment with the directives of AU6R/ECSAR mandates."

"I am deeply honoured to accept the prestigious appointment as Ambassador of the African Union 6th Region/ The Economic Community of Africa Sixth Region to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). I express my gratitude to the union for bestowing this remarkable opportunity upon me to serve the continent. I am fully aware of the immense responsibilities that come with this position," Oke said.

As Afolabi Oke takes on this significant diplomatic role, expectations are high for his leadership to further enhance the ties between the African Union 6th Region and Nigeria, as well as contribute to the economic development and technological advancement of the ECOWAS region.

For Interview request,

Web: www.dtcoms.com

Email: info@dtcoms.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196380

SOURCE: Pinion Partners