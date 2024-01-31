DirectTrust Seeks Nominations for New Board Directors

Nominees for three-year term sought from constituencies reflecting organization's diverse membership

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance, standards development, and accreditation body focused on advancing trust in healthcare, today announced a call for nominations for new Board Directors. A volunteer position, DirectTrust's Directors support the work of the organization with mission-based leadership and strategic governance.

"In a healthcare landscape where the threat of cyberattack or breach weighs heavily on the minds of every stakeholder, trust is paramount. It is the lifeblood of our organization," said DirectTrust Board Chair Katherine Lusk, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Texas Health Services Authority. "With this call for nominations, we seek industry leaders and innovators who are passionate about collaboration and committed to our mission of upholding privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across the entire healthcare and social care continuum."

DirectTrust's Board of Directors is relatively small and unusually active, working with the CEO on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and improving the experience of stakeholders, including consumers, families, payers, and healthcare providers. DirectTrust is committed to developing a diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment where all Directors, staff, volunteers, and members feel appreciated for their breadth of experience stemming from diversity in gender, age, race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation or identity, disability, education, and other differences and experiences.

Nominees for a three-year term commencing June 2024 must be (or become) and remain affiliated with a member in good standing of DirectTrust. They are sought from various industry groups representative of DirectTrust's membership categories, including:

DirectTrust network service providers

Users of DirectTrust network services

Healthcare providers or provider organizations

Providers of services to healthcare or social service providers

Organizations providing social services that affect health

Payers of health services

Financiers in the health sector

Biopharmaceutical companies

Governmental agencies

Educational or scientific research organizations

Patient or consumer advocates

Participant in a DirectTrust Standards Consensus Body

Letters of interest with bios may be sent to Kelly Gwynn at Kelly.Gwynn@DirectTrust.org. The complete job description can be found here with the deadline for submissions COB March 18, 2024.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

