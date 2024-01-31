Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
31.01.24
21:02 Uhr
64,00 Euro
+0,12
+0,19 %
31.01.2024 | 21:02
Southern Company: 5 Things To Know About Vogtle Nuclear Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / We are building a clean energy future by investing in projects like Georgia Power Company's Vogtle Units 3 & 4. Learn how the newly built nuclear units are leading us to a brighter tomorrow.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

