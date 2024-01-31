Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company'), a technology-driven real estate company focused on supporting issuers and broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announces significant enhancements to its platform with the introduction of its Referral Program and other updates. This program is designed to enable issuers to efficiently process referrals and referral payments, while complying with the rules regarding referral arrangements as an Exempt Market Dealer.

David Michaud, CEO of Parvis, comments, "Our objective is harnessing advanced technology to enhance our issuer clients' capital-raising processes, while ensuring investors enjoy a seamless and rewarding experience. We recognize the intricate and urgent nature of raising capital. It's imperative for us to keep advancing our platform's capabilities. Integrating the Referral Program and other innovative solutions is a deliberate step toward effectively addressing these complex challenges."

Parvis' Investor Referral Program and other new features on the platform are aimed at enhancing the efficiency of investor processing and refining the capital-raising process. These updates are set to significantly improve the user experience on the Parvis platform:

Investor Referral Program: This new feature simplifies the tracking of referral terms, compensation, and associated benefits for issuer clients. It strengthens the platform's compliance and financial performance, streamlining the referral process for more effective client engagement.

This new feature simplifies the tracking of referral terms, compensation, and associated benefits for issuer clients. It strengthens the platform's compliance and financial performance, streamlining the referral process for more effective client engagement. Agreement Automation: Leveraging AI-driven field placement technology, Parvis has upgraded its agreement automation capabilities. This enhancement allows for more precise field detection, particularly in data entry and E-signature processes. It promises to increase agreement-building efficiency and streamline the investment processing flow, contributing to a more seamless user experience.

Leveraging AI-driven field placement technology, Parvis has upgraded its agreement automation capabilities. This enhancement allows for more precise field detection, particularly in data entry and E-signature processes. It promises to increase agreement-building efficiency and streamline the investment processing flow, contributing to a more seamless user experience. Investor Suitability Assessments: Parvis has expanded its suitability assessments to include 40 different data points. This advancement enhances the understanding of client relationships, allowing for more tailored and informed private market investment advice, and simplifies regulatory compliance.

"These new features illustrate our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate standards in capital raising and reduce any friction points on the backend of our business," added Guillermo O'Byrne, Senior Product Manager of Parvis. "These improvements allow us to manage complex agreement templates by leveraging account tools and using AI driven field placement to benefit from precise field detection and increase overall platform efficiency".

These latest developments by Parvis align with the company's previously announced strategy to enhance market presence through a combination of technological advancements and strategic growth initiatives.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of Parvis contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Parvis' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. This news release is not intended for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Parvis Invest Inc.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @parvisinvest

Facebook: Parvis Invest

LinkedIn: Parvis Invest

Related Link: https://parvisinvest.com

For further information:

David Michaud, CEO, Parvis Invest Inc.

Email: david@parvisinvest.com

Tel: 1-844-487-4866

For media inquiries please contact:

Katie Green, August Strategy Inc.

Email: katie@auguststrategy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196368

SOURCE: Parvis Invest Inc.