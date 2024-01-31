SENSEN NETWORKS

Q2 was a pivotal quarter for SenSen, with the business making significant progress commercially, operationally and financially. Customer cash receipts grew 17% to A$3m and the company generated positive cash flows for the first time. Notable wins in Australia with the NHVR and a newly announced contract with Sourcewell in the US should support further growth while further validating SenSen's technology. The shift to focus the business solely on smart cities is enabling a further $A2m in cost efficiencies to be made, while financial headroom was strengthened by a A$2m (net) entitlement offer. Estimates look well supported and we believe SenSen looks well positioned to remain self-funding and generate positive cash flows on an annual basis.

