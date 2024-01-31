Global Vision Holdings, Inc.: Global Vision Holdings Inc. , Announced Today the Naming of Their New CEO, George England Jr.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Global Vision Holdings Inc. (OTCQB), announces the naming of their new CEO, George England Jr. For the last 4 years, Mr. England has served as CEO and founder of 909 Healthcare, Inc. Mr. England has 30 plus years of experience as a successful healthcare entrepreneur and executive. He has consulted with national start-up companies in the healthcare vertical with a focus on healthcare IT, clinical outcome data and ancillary services.

"My passion is creating collaborative digital health solutions by utilizing the latest technology including AI, Data Analysis, and Health Risk Predictive Modeling." explained George England. "Identifying and resolving disruptive patterns in healthcare services and delivery has proven to bring significant increases in financial and clinical outcomes" he continued. "I look forward to bringing these proven technology solutions to Global Vision Holdings, Inc," Mr. England concluded.

About Global Vision Holdings, Inc.

About 909 Healthcare, Inc.

Healthcare is a technology company that develops SaaS applications. Their expertise is to identify and resolve undesirable medical conditions by utilizing AI driven, collaborative digital health and wellness experiences that promote connection, collaboration and mitigate risk.

Their stated mission is to eliminate the overwhelming complexity, waste and unsustainable costs that are prevalent in the delivery of healthcare. The 909 Healthcare digital technology solution has proven to produce better financial and clinical outcomes.

visit: https://909healthcare.com/

visit: https://medtechdx.com/

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. 909 Healthcare and George Mason University does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will 909 Healthcare and George Mason University and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE: Global Vision Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com