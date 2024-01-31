Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
31.01.2024
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information For Calendar Year 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) (the "Company") today announced the 2023 tax treatment for the Company's common stock distributions (CUSIP # 04013V-10-8).

Form 1099
Reference:
(Box 1a+2a)		 Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 5
Record Date
Payment Date
 Cash Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocable to 2023
Taxable Ordinary
Dividends
 Taxable Qualified Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2) Section 199A Dividends(1)
12/30/2022
1/18/2023
 $0.3500(3)$0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
3/31/2023
4/18/2023
 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.0007 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.3493
6/30/2023
7/18/2023
 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.0007 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.3493
9/29/2023
10/17/2023
 $0.3300 $0.3300 $0.3300 $0.0007 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.3293
12/29/2023
1/17/2024
 $0.3300(4)$0.3300 $0.3300 $0.0007 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.3293
Totals
 $1.3600 $1.3600 $0.0028 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.3572

  1. Boxes 1b and 5 are subsets of, and included in, Box 1a
  2. Box 2b is a subset of, and included in, Box 2a
  3. The entire distribution of $0.3500 per share was treated as taxable in 2022 pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code
  4. The entire distribution of $0.3300 per share is treated as taxable in 2023 pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code

The amounts indicated above are not classified as excess inclusion income. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

Investor Relations:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
Carl Drake or John Stilmar
888-818-5298
iracre@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Commercial Real Estate



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
