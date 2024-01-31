West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to present its quarterly report for the three months ending 30 November 2023 ("the Quarter").

BRAZIL LITHIUM PROJECTS

Borborema

Estrela Prospect

Progress on the exploration program at the Estrela Prospect continued during the quarter and drilling was completed shortly after the quarter end. This included completion of reconnaissance mapping, mobilisation of an additional drill rig, submission of assays and demobilisation of the drill teams on completion of the programme.

The preliminary reconnaissance mapping completed in September 2023, resulted in the identification of three new lithium bearing outcropping pegmatites with confirmed spodumene present (Figure 1) and rock chip samples returning results up to 7.6% Li2O1 (Table 1).

Table 1: Rock chip samples from Estrela

Sample_lD Tenement Northing Easting SGS_Method Li2O OM00048 848223/2015 9271363.8 763023.57 ICM90A 3.97 OM00049 848223/2015 9270438 763471.1 ICM90A 1.66 OM00050 848223/2015 9271186.4 764165.46 ICM90A 3.52 OM00051 848223/2015 9271363.8 763023.57 ICM90A 7.62 OM00052 848223/2015 9271363.8 763023.57 ICM90A 0.38 OM00053 848223/2015 9271363.8 763023.57 ICM90A 0.72

Following the identification of drill targets, drilling at the Estrela Prospect commenced in October 20232. The drilling programme targeted outcropping pegmatite bodies with identified spodumene in rock chip samples (Figure 2). Previous mapping had identified outcropping strike of greater than 1.2km with surface expressions exhibiting widths up to 30m in artisanal workings.

The drillholes were designed to intersect the pegmatite bodies at between 60-120m below surface to determine if the bodies had potential to host economically viable volumes and grades of mineralisation.

1 See ASX release of 7 September 2023.

2 See ASX release of 17 October 2023.

Shortly after the commencement of the initial drilling phase, a second drill rig was deployed to accelerate the programme and test the pegmatites before the end of the calendar year3.





Figure 1: Rock chip and float sampling results with tenement outline and mapped outcropping pegmatites at the Estrela Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_015full.jpg





Figure 2: Drillhole locations at Estrela showing holes completed.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_017full.jpg

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company confirmed a total of six different pegmatite bodies were tested with 15 drillholes to depths of up to 204m below surface4 (Appendix 1).

Assay results have been received for four of the 15 drillholes completed at Estrela with no significant lithium reported despite the early potential demonstrated by surface exploration.

Mina Vermelha Prospect

In October 2023, Solis entered into an option agreement to purchase the Mina Vermelha Project in the Borborema Municipality of Rio Grande do Norte and along the same mineralised regional trend as the Estrela Prospect5.

The Mina Vermelha tenement covers approximately 500 hectares (Figure 4) with a granted mining lease of six hectares over one of six known outcropping pegmatites on the lease. The tenement is located approximately 16km to the south of the regional centre of Parelhas.

5 See ASX release of 12 October 2023





Figure 3: Southern Borborema tenement plan.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_018full.jpg

During visits to the site conducted during the quarter, spodumene and pollucite were collected in hand specimens with spodumene concentrations increasing at depth from surface5 (Table 2 & 3).

Table 2: SGS Brazil ICP results for grab samples of Spodumene and Tantalite Mina Vermelha.

Method Assay Certificate code Prefix Sample ID Nb ppm Ta ppm Li% Li2O Mineral ICP GQ2305549 SMP 00019 -10 46 1.60 3.44 Spodumene ICP GQ2305549 SMP 00021 >10000 >10000 0.01 0.01 Tantalite ICP GQ2305549 SMP 00035 -10 -10 0.57 1.23 Spodumene ICP GQ2305549 SMP 00037 -10 -10 1.43 3.07 Spodumene

Table 3: ALS laboratory results for MV001 grab sample of Pollucite from Mina Vermelha.

Sample ID Certificate code Northing Easting RL Li ppm RB ppm Cs% MV001 PH23152362 9246144 759966 434 36.7 9000 28.3

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, eight drillholes have been reported as complete (with one hole abandoned) for this programme4 (Appendix 1).

The Mina Vermelha drilling tested a 2km long strike of known pegmatites. Four drillholes assays have been returned with no significant lithium assays. All the major outcropping mineralised bodies have now been tested and no further exploration drilling is planned on this prospect for the immediate future4.





Figure 4: Mina Vermelha drillhole locations showing and mapped outcropping pegmatites.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_019full.jpg

Geochemical sampling programme

During the quarter GMT exploration services continued to progress the major regional geochemical soil programme across the large tenement holdings in the northern Borborema Project. Over 50% of the planned programme has been completed as announced subsequent to the quarter end4.

Samples have been prepared for Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) analysis and the results will be used to assist identification of new drill targets. The programme is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Jaguar Project

During the quarter the Company attempted to re-negotiate an extension on the due diligence period at the Jaguar Project. Solis requested an additional six months on the due diligence period to conduct sufficient exploration to justify the acquisition price before committing to the binding option agreement. The Company was not convinced that sufficient potential for grade or scale had been indicated during the due diligence conducted and consequently the negotiations concluded in October 2023 without reaching satisfactory terms with the Vendor. All claims over the Project were relinquished by Solis and Onca Mineracao at this time5.

PERU COPPER PROJECTS

Ilo Este Project

The Company has continued to advanced exploration at Ilo Este during the quarter, with efforts focused on altered areas that had not been subject to any previous drilling. Detailed geological mapping in this zone, combined with rock geochemistry surveys, identified an area of strong potassic alteration in porphyry microdiorites with commonly associated malachite (copper oxide mineral).

Subsequent to the end of the quarter6, the Company identified a large high magnitude chargeability anomaly targeted by the Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical survey that commenced in September. Results of the IP survey outlined a high chargeability anomaly of >20mV/V in contact with the Southern Magnetic Anomaly to the south and extending east (Figures 5, 6 & 7).

The high chargeability anomaly (>20mV/V) held dimensions of 1,250m length and 200-400m width and was detectable from approximately 100m below surface to 500m below surface. The magnetic and IP anomalies have not been previously drilled. A diamond hole on the northern margin of the IP anomaly returned 291m @ 0.21g/t Au in altered volcanics and porphyritic quartz microdiorites.





Figure 5: Ilo Este- Results of IP (Induced Polarisation) study shown in plan view slice 300m from surface. This shows the high chargeability anomaly (IP1) with coincident/adjacent magnetic anomaly (SMA) and existing drillhole traces showing the untested (non-drilled) area. Note the gold intercept in DDH005 drilled away from the northern margin of IP1 and some initial target drill hole pierce points.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_020full.jpg

6 See ASX release of 13 December 2023





Figure 6: Ilo Este- 3D view of high chargeability anomaly (IP1) in relation to Southern Magnetic Anomaly (SMA). Image is captured looking north from vertically above the interpreted anomalies. Previously drilled IE-DDH-005-15 did not intersect the high chargeability anomaly.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_021full.jpg





Figure 7: Section of higher chargeability anomaly Line 4 with target area at approximately 120m below current surface.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/196405_712feb8864a83bf1_022full.jpg

Ilo Norte Project

An induced polarisation survey was initiated at Ilo Norte covering areas identified as prospective by the drone magnetometry survey carried out in earlier in 2023. Subsequent mapping has identified alteration and Cu oxides associated with structures in volcanics to the west of a zone with intrusive characteristics more likely to host porphyry copper style mineralisation 16.7km of IP lines are planned.

CORPORATE

On 31 October 2023 Solis Minerals held the Company's Annual General Meeting in accordance with Listing Rule 3.12.2. All resolutions were passed on a poll.

During the quarter, 12,500 options (exercisable at A$0.30 each on or before 15 December 2023) were exercised and converted to CDIs.

Subsequent to quarter end, 7500 options were exercised and on 15 December 2023 a total of 2,589,038 unexercised options expired.

The Company had a current cash balance of approximately AUD $8 million at the end of the quarter.

On 12 January 2024 the Company announced its unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended 30 November 2023.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillholes collar table of completed drilling at Mina Vermelha and Estrela

Hole_id x y Z (m) max_depth (m) tenement date_started ESDDH00001 763725.3 9271183.9 457.9 203.7 848223/2015 07/10/2023 ESDDH00002 763560.6 9270735.9 474.6 158.5 848223/2015 16/10/2023 ESDDH00003 763498.7 9270373.7 509.0 138.0 848223/2015 20/10/2023 ESDDH00004 764115.1 9271230.2 453.4 135.7 848223/2015 25/10/2023 ESDDH00005 763393.8 9270741.5 473.0 96.3 848223/2015 26/10/2023 ESDDH00006 763458.5 9270515.0 508.1 119.7 848223/2015 28/10/2023 ESDDH00007 764153.6 9271126.1 457.5 179.9 848223/2015 01/11/2023 ESDDH00008 763926.7 9270966.9 464.4 143.9 848223/2015 03/11/2023 ESDDH00009 763563.8 9271219.6 448.3 156.0 848223/2015 08/11/2023 ESDDH00010 762964.2 9271400.1 454.6 117.7 848223/2015 15/11/2023 ESDDH00011 763067.2 9271330.8 455.5 141.0 848223/2015 17/11/2023 ESDDH00012 763031.7 9271330.8 457.7 69.4 848223/2015 21/11/2023 ESDDH00013 763724.8 9271183.2 459.0 150.4 848223/2015 24/11/2023 ESDDH00014 762932.1 9270743.4 476.0 150.3 848223/2015 29/11/2023 ESDDH00015 762479.5 9272029.2 405.1 121.1 848223/2015 05/12/2023 MVDDH00001 760015.1 9246136.9 392.9 176.4 840041/1985 03/11/2023 MVDDH00002 760014.6 9246139.6 390.7 347.9 840041/1985 10/11/2023 MVDDH00003 759946.1 9245945.5 400.7 37.2 840041/1985 27/11/2023 MVDDH00004 759945.1 9245946.5 400.7 95.4 840041/1985 29/11/2023 MVDDH00005 759942.3 9245952.9 398.1 303.4 840041/1985 04/12/2023 MVDDH00006 760040.2 9246304.4 400.2 198.4 840041/1985 08/12/2023 MVDDH00007 760102.1 9246072.5 377.3 150.4 840041/1985 13/12/2023 MVDDH00008 760057.7 9246822.5 389.3 150.0 840041/1985 16/12/2023 MVDDH00009 760594.6 9245649.4 333.9 150.5 840041/1985 19/12/2023

APPENDIX 2

Mining tenements held at the end of the Quarter and their location and interest.

Tenement Licences Project Name Registered Holder Location Interest held Ilo Norte Project Latin Ilo Norte 3 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Norte 4 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Norte 6 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Norte 7 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Norte 8 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Brigette 1 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Essendon 26 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Maddison 1 Ilo Norte Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Ilo Este Project Latin Ilo Este I Ilo Este Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Este II Ilo Este Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Este III Ilo Este Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Latin Ilo Este IX Ilo Este Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Chapollita Project Kelly 00 Chapollita Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Caruca Project Caruca2 Caruca Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Uchsuma Project Pallagua 13 Pallagua Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Pallagua Project Uchsuma A3 Uchsuma Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Uchsuma B3 Uchsuma Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% Cinto Project SOLIS02 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS02A Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS03 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS04 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS05 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS06 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS071 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% SOLIS07A1 Cinto Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% Ilo Regional SOLIS NORTE 1 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 2 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 3 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 4 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 5 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 6 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 7 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 8 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS NORTE 91 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% SOLIS NORTE 101 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% SOLIS NORTE 111 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% SOLIS NORTE 121 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% SOLIS SUR 2 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS SUR 3 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS KELLY 01 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 100% SOLIS KELLY 021 Ilo Regional Westminster Peru SAC Peru 0% Borborema and Jaguar 846.232/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 846.233/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 846.234/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.411/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.412/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.413/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.414/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.415/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.416/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.417/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.418/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.419/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.420/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.423/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.424/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.425/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.426/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.427/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.428/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.429/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.430/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.431/20221 Borborema Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 848.233/20154 Estrela Onça Mineração Ltda. Brazil 0% 840.041/19854 Mina Vermelha Onça Mineração Ltda Brazil 0%

1 Mining Exploration Concession Applications.

2 Mining Concessions- allow exploration subject to access and other conditions.

3 Mining Pediments- essentially applications for Mining Concessions.

4 Tenement Concession under Option Agreement.

