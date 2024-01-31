New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - AGII, a Web3 AI platform, is thrilled to announce its integration with the Lithosphere (LITHO) Network, a blockchain interoperability platform. This collaboration signifies a step forward, enhancing AGII's AI capabilities within the Web3 landscape.

AGII's AI generators will leverage Lithosphere's features, aiming to provide users with a more intelligent content creation experience. This integration reflects AGII's commitment to delivering practical solutions in the evolving Web3 era.

"This partnership is a positive step for AGII. By integrating with Litho's capabilities, we aim to improve the Web3 AI landscape, offering users enhanced content creation possibilities," said J.King Kasr, CEO of KaJ Labs.

Redefining possibilities in Web3 with innovative AI technology

The Lithosphere Network, known for its commitment to true interoperability and decentralized communication between smart contracts, welcomes AGII into its ecosystem. This collaboration aligns with Lithosphere's vision of fostering a connected and efficient blockchain environment.

Following this collaboration, AGII and Lithosphere remain dedicated to exploring the potential of AI and blockchain, with a focus on providing valuable solutions to users.

About AGII:

AGII is a Web3 AI platform offering advanced content creation tools. With a focus on user-friendliness, AGII leverages OpenAI and GPT-4 technologies to make technology accessible and practical for users.



About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization, is dedicated to AI and blockchain tech. Committed to global innovation, KaJ Labs supports projects emphasizing decentralized products and services for societal benefit. In collaboration with AGII, KaJ Labs contributes to shaping the future of AI and Web3.



About Lithosphere (LITHO) Network:

The Lithosphere Network is a blockchain interoperability platform powered by AI and Deep Learning. It is designed to connect all blockchains and enable decentralized communication between smart contracts, fostering a more connected and efficient blockchain ecosystem.



