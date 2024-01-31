EPIC Acquisition Corp announces redemption and delisting

AMSTERDAM - 31 January 2024 / EPIC Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), announces that, further to the announcement on 23 January 2024, it has ceased all operations except for the purposes of winding up which will include (i) the redemption of the outstanding Public Shares (as defined below) in the capital of the Company in accordance with the Articles (as defined below) (the "Redemption") and (ii) the delisting and deregistration all of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares in the capital of the Company of €0.0001 par value ("Class A Shares") and warrants (the "Warrants" with each such whole Warrant allowing the holder to purchase one Class A Share) from Euronext Amsterdam (the "Delisting").The Redemption will be completed in accordance with section 162(a) of the Articles with the redemption price (the "Redemption Price") anticipated to be €10.88 for each outstanding Class A Share which is not held by EAC Sponsor Limited (the "Sponsor") or its affiliates (each a "Public Share" and, in aggregate, the "Public Shares").The ex date for the payment of the Redemption Price will be 6 February 2024.The Redemption Price is expected to be paid in respect of each Public Share on 8 February 2024.Pursuant to their terms and conditions the Warrants expired worthless following the lapse of the Business Combination Deadline (as defined in the Articles) and will be delisted on 2 February 2024.The delisting of the Class A Shares will take place on 7 February 2024.Capitalised terms used in this announcement that are not otherwise defined, shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Second Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles").The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found on the Company's website at www.epicacquisitioncorp.com/investorrelations/listing-documentation.phpDISCLAIMERThis announcement contains information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.ENQUIRIESFor more information, visit www.epicacquisitioncorp.com or contact:James Hendersonjames.henderson@epicip.comEPIC Investment Partners, Audrey House, 16-20 Ely Place, London EC1N 6SNChris Scoularchris.scoular@ttbpartners.comTTB Partners, 11/F Winsome House, 73 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong