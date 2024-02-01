Viably Launches the Komptech Lacero Horizontal Grinder Built for the North American Waste Industry

Viably, the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment has introduced the Lacero horizontal grinder. This high-speed wood waste grinding machine is a significant addition to the company's innovative product line and is engineered to address the stringent requirements of the North American waste and recycling industry.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Viably (formerly Komptech Americas), a forward-thinking waste management solutions company, is proud to announce the launch of the Komptech Lacero high-speed, horizontal grinder. The Lacero is the newest addition to Viably's product portfolio and was designed exclusively for the complex demands of the North American wood waste and organics recycling sector. The introduction of the Lacero reinforces Viably's commitment to delivering advanced technologies and solutions that increase profitable resource recovery.





The Komptech Lacero horizontal Grinder processing wood waste.

Komptech Lacero: Engineered for Efficiency

The Komptech Lacero fulfills the specialized needs of wood waste recyclers, mulch producers, logging and land clearing, and organics recycling companies. It is a robust machine that is precision-engineered and boasts a 41-inch diameter downswing drum powered by a CAT® C18 diesel engine and PT Tech clutch, providing up to 812 horsepower.

This tracked machine also has an optional 3-axle dolly system that allows for seamless on-road transport, making it flexible and functional. An integrated control system provides real-time diagnostics and a wireless remote control with a comprehensive machine status display for efficient use. The expansive feed hopper and innovative "Smart Grind" program control assure continuous and efficient material feed.

"The Viably team takes pride in being at the vanguard of delivering innovation to North America waste recyclers, and the Komptech Lacero stands testament to our aspirations," states Brandon Lapsys, President of Viably. "Working with the Komptech factory engineers to craft this machine reflects our commitment to excellence and our insights into the real-world needs of our clients on this continent. The Lacero is not just a product; it's a pivotal tool reshaping the waste processing landscape."

Customer-Centric Innovations

With over a decade of expertise in waste management solutions, Viably has developed a strong position in the North American waste and recycling market. Renowned for premium quality and revolutionary performance, Viably's equipment portfolio is a beacon of operational efficiency and sustainability, trusted by industry leaders across the continent. Companies seeking to enhance efficiency and drive their productivity forward in wood waste and organics recycling will find the Komptech Lacero to be an indispensable ally in operational success.

Conclusion

Learn more about the Komptech Lacero by visiting Viably's Lacero product page.

