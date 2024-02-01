Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28143 | ISIN: XS2227050379 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
31.01.24
17:00 Uhr
82,29 Euro
+0,90
+1,11 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL SCHIPHOL GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL SCHIPHOL GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,6282,0331.01.
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 07:06
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Netherlands Receives IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Warehouse Near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. (hereinafter "NX Netherlands"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired CEIV Pharma certification (*), a quality certification for pharmaceutical transport established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for its warehouse facility in Schiphol Trade Park near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands, effective December 7, 2023.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401295862-O1-iSqLngC2

Exterior view of warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401295862/_prw_PI2fl_K8ND1iwS.jpg

Interior view of CEIV Pharma-certified warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401295862/_prw_PI3fl_slVnxK8s.jpg

The Netherlands is home to a cluster of some of the most advanced biotechnology companies in Europe, and many pharmaceutical manufacturers have concentrated their distribution centers in the Netherlands due to its geographical and tax advantages.

The Nippon Express (hereinafter "NX") Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet the ever more sophisticated and diverse needs of the pharmaceutical logistics industry. NX Netherlands had already received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification in September 2021, evidencing its compliance with internationally recognized standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, and, with the acquisition of CEIV Pharma certification, will now be able to provide safer and higher-quality pharmaceutical transportation services in the Netherlands, an important hub for the pharmaceutical industry.

The NX Group is committed to contributing to the health of people around the world by supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry from a logistics perspective through the establishment of a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform.

(*) CEIV Pharma (The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics): a quality certification program established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to cover the air transport of pharmaceutical products that sets out high standards encompassing the differing Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines of countries around the world for the storage and transport of pharmaceuticals

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-netherlands-receives-iata-ceiv-pharma-certification-for-its-warehouse-near-amsterdam-airport-schiphol-302050066.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.