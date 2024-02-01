Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that BAE Systems, a leading solution provider for heavy-duty electric powertrains, will equip a Class 7 demonstration truck Gen3 powertrain with the FORSEE ZEN PLUS battery system in North America.

Forsee Power Group has established its North American headquarters and production facility in Columbus, Ohio. The new factory will produce battery systems which are Buy America compliant.

BAE Systems: a leader in zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty transport in the USA

BAE Systems is a leader in heavy-duty electric propulsion, providing zero-emission powertrains to vehicle manufacturers. They offer a wide range of solutions, from 100% battery to hydrogen fuel cell propulsion to enable full zero-emission operation in medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

BAE Systems' Gen3 electric drive builds on 25 years of innovation that powers low- and zero-emission platforms on land and sea, including battery electric, fuel cell, and hybrid electric vehicles. The Group has nearly five billion revenue service miles on its products, operating worldwide through 16,000 transit buses, as well as marine vessels, and military and industrial vehicles.

BAE Systems has selected FORSEE ZEN PLUS battery system to equip its Gen3 powertrain solution for Class 7 demonstration truck. The Forsee Power battery system, composed of 3 packs of the ZEN 77 PLUS, provides 231 kWh for an average range of 200 EV miles.

Forsee Power: Buy America compliant battery systems made in the heart of the U.S.

Forsee Power's broad range of batteries features technologies which suit all operating modes of heavy electric vehicles, adapting to overnight charging, fast charging or hydrogen fuel cell propulsion. The Group partners with the largest number of bus manufacturers and has already equipped more than 3,000 buses worldwide; it is thus the leading bus battery provider outside of China. It is also leading the European market of batteries for heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles. With an industrial site in Columbus, Ohio, the Group aims at becoming a key player in the electrification of light and heavy vehicles in North America, bringing Buy America compliant battery systems to the local market.

The ZEN PLUS batteries offer an excellent specific energy of 180 Wh/kg. This permits the vehicles to operate without charging for an extended period of time. ZEN PLUS is the first battery system for commercial vehicles to be available in a common format at several system voltages (including 650V and 800V, two of the more common intervals). This makes it easy for driveline integrators like BAE Systems to adopt new power conversion strategies without affecting the mechanical integration of the battery system an enabling capability in a fast-evolving market.

Forsee Power's cell selection and thermal management strategy permit an extended cycle life for their batteries, in any operating environment. The ZEN PLUS battery system is based on proven NMC lithium-ion cells with a lifetime of over 5,000 cycles, allowing an ultra-competitive total cost of ownership (TCO).

"We are proud to collaborate with BAE Systems in the United States, with whom we share a common vision for sustainable, zero-emission transport. The electric truck market in the U.S. -and in the Americas in general- is the fastest growing in the world; from 3,000 units sold in 2022, it will grow to 70,000 in 20231. Class 7 trucks represent an ideal case for conversion to 100% battery powertrains. Our ZEN PLUS batteries will be manufactured in Columbus, Ohio from early 2024, where we will produce Buy America compliant battery systems to the commercial vehicle market" explains Jay Deis, Vice President North America at Forsee Power.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,000 buses and 135,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 850 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

