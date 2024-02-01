Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 07:54
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IPLOOK Networks: Join IPLOOK at MWC 2024 to Fuel the Telecom Engine with Its Core Network Solutions

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of advanced core network solutions, announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona and invites all industry professionals to connect at Booth 2D15, Hall 2 for the discussion of future mobile network technology.


After a year of growth, with accumulated experience and new use cases, the winning card of IPLOOK this year is its Space, Air, and Ground network integration capabilities. Attendees can explore IPLOOK's cloud-native End-to-End 3G, 4G, 5G and 6G Mobile Network Solutions, which include 4G&5G Converged Core Network Solution, solutions for MNO/MVNO/WISP, solutions for industry private networks. IPLOOK's 3GPP-compliant and self-developed core network products mainly include EPC and its network elements (MME/SGW/PGW/HSS/HLR/GGSN/PCRF), 5GC and its network elements (AMF/UPF/SMF/AUSF/UDM/PCF/NRF/NEF/NSSF).

In 2023, IPLOOK has made significant progress in enhancing the performance and reliability of its core network. Its network performance has achieved lower latency (=1ms), higher availability (99.999%), and seamless upgrade capabilities (100%), which have enabled IPLOOK to provide high-quality services to customers in various regions. Currently, IPLOOK's network serves over 60 million subscribers across the globe.

IPLOOK invites attendees to visit its booth, explore its comprehensive mobile network solutions, and discover how these customizable and flexible offerings can help grow business, as well as learn about its recent achievements in the industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and dedicated team, IPLOOK's products are designed to be the fuels of the telecom engine. These innovative advancements not only realize the potential of developing diversified network services, but also accelerate the progress of the entire core network market.

Please click here for more information about IPLOOK's participation at MWC 2024.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks, one of the fastest-growing end-to-end mobile core network providers in the world, is positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performed 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products, offering a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Networks

Media Enquiry
info@iplook.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037103/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-iplook-at-mwc-2024-to-fuel-the-telecom-engine-with-its-core-network-solutions-302050237.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.