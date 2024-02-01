BOOSTHEAT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FIRST FUNCTIONAL TESTS OF ITS BRAND-NEW HYBRID COMPRESSOR

Vénissieux, 1st February 2024

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400IAM7 / ALBOO), a French industrial and software player in the field of energy efficiency, announces the successful completion of the first functional tests of its hybrid compressor, once again on schedule with its ambitious roadmap.

As a reminder, as part of its roadmap, all the teams in the "Thermal Compression Solutions (TCS)" business are committed to the development program for a brand-new hybrid compressor that fully exploits BOOSTHEAT's patented technologies and meets the major challenge of hybridizing primary energies[1].

By the end of 2023, BOOSTHEAT had finalized the theoretical stage of development of the hybrid compressor, with the arrival of the first 1/1-scale prototype. The assembly of the thermal compressor and the volumetric compressor, constituting the hybrid compressor, has been completed in the BOOSTHEAT laboratory, enabling the crucial testing phase to begin.

The tests carried out in January confirmed that this new patented technology works perfectly. This success marks a significant turning point in the project, underlining BOOSTHEAT's ability to deliver cutting-edge innovations in the energy field.

Rabah Ibsaine, BOOSTHEAT's thermodynamics expert, comments: "This latest technological success illustrates the ability of BOOSTHEAT's technical teams to transform a patent-protected idea into a working prototype, demonstrating the technical feasibility of our concepts. It is a crucial step that validates previous research and justifies the investments made to date on hybrid compression technology, whose potential is immense."

Following on from our previous press releases, BOOSTHEAT is now preparing to enter the final phase of the project. In the coming weeks, performance tests will validate the 3 operating modes of the hybrid compressor, in order to confirm the theoretical potential of this patented compressor[2]:

The possibility of flexible and smart combination of the 2 primary energies (gas and electricity) according to various criteria chosen by the customer (energy cost / availability / etc.). Heating or cooling production that can be coupled with modulating electricity production (micro-cogeneration application). The use of a "booster" effect combining the two primary energy sources simultaneously to increase the levels of heat or cold produced by the hybrid system.

The Company will report on each of these operating modes and their performance as the tests progress.

All these steps represent major advances and pave the way for commercial developments for innovative, high-performance industrial applications. As such, BOOSTHEAT is continuing to expand its business development activities, and will soon be able to announce new advances demonstrating the interest of players in the world of energy transition.

* * *

Find out more about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 families of patents, enabling significant optimization of energy consumption to move towards a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAM7).

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication - Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 78 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

Warning:

BOOSTHEAT has set up an NRS financing arrangement with Impact Tech Turnaround Opportunities (ITTO), which, after receiving the shares resulting from the redemption or exercise of these instruments, will not remain a shareholder in the company.

The shares resulting from the redemption or exercise of the above-mentioned securities will generally be sold on the market at very short notice, which may create strong downward pressure on the share price.

Shareholders may suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the company's share value, as well as significant dilution due to the large number of securities issued to Impact Tech Turnaround Opportunities (ITTO).

Investors are urged to exercise extreme caution before deciding to invest in the securities of a listed company that carries out such dilutive financing operations, particularly when they are carried out in succession. The company wishes to point out that this is not the first dilutive financing transaction it has undertaken.

[1] BOOSTHEAT EXTENDS ITS SOLUTIONS TO THE STRATEGIC FIELD OF ENERGY HYBRIDIZATION, TO MEET THE ECONOMIC AND ECOLOGICAL CHALLENGES FACING BUSINESSES

[2] BOOSTHEAT STRENGTHENS ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY IN THE STRATEGIC FIELD OF ENERGY HYBRIDIZATION

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWdulMpsYmaVx2xwY8aamGaZa29qw2HKZZOYlWNta5ubmnKTlGlqmcmeZnFknmxt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83977-alboo_cp_tests_veng.pdf