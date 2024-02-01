Havells India's new 3.5 kW HP30 White Silver (300 L) system has a rated power input of 940 W. The manufacturer says it is ideal for large households.Havells India has introduced a new air-to-water heat pump water heater for residential applications. "The first of its kind to be made in India, the Havells Heat Pump Water Heater delivers three times more efficient heating with every shower," the company said in a statement. "Transferring the heat from the air to the water, the Micro Channel Heat Exchanger saves 75% more energy. Perfect for large households, the heat pump water heater delivers hot ...

