Data presentations provide updates on the business' portfolio, including botulinum toxin, Radiesse®, Ultherapy®, and Belotero®

Merz Aesthetics is presenting at the 2024 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress a total of 5 abstracts highlighting the field of regenerative aesthetics and how its product portfolio is contributing. This year's IMCAS is the 25th edition of the largest scientific aesthetics congress worldwide beginning Thursday, February 1st to Saturday, February 3.

"Merz Aesthetics is looking forward to sharing these new findings, as they provide strong scientific evidence to support the evolving field of regenerative aesthetics," said Terri Phillips, M.D., Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Merz Aesthetics. "We take pride in the innovation of our product portfolio and how it's helping to shape the future of the aesthetics industry."

"Our focus in this year's Merz Aesthetics sponsored symposium at the IMCAS Congress is the future of regenerative biostimulation with Radiesse", said Gonzalo Mibelli, President EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "Together with a panel of renowned industry experts we discuss the topic of skin regeneration, share insights into techniques and personalized treatment approaches aligned with our Merz Aesthetics commitment on scientific exchange and innovation."

Merz Aesthetics organized a program led by notable medical aesthetic experts, participating in various IMCAS sessions and presenting new data throughout the event.

Merz Aesthetics sponsored symposium "Mastering regenerative biostimulation" Dr. Gabriela Casabona, Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, Dr. Jani van Loghem, Dr. Bianca Viscomi, Friday, February 2, 2024, 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. CEST

Merz Aesthetics support of IMCAS Cadaver Workshop Anatomist Dr. Nicholas Moellhoff and Aesthetic Specialist Dr. Jonathan Kadouch, Thursday, February 1, 2024, 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. CEST

IMCAS Product Analysis Session "Biostimulators" Dr. Alec McCarthy, Director Regenerative Aesthetics, Merz Aesthetics, Friday, February 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. CEST

IMCAS Product Analysis Session "Toxins" PH.D. Andy Curry, associate medical director, Merz Aesthetics, Saturday, February 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. CEST

IMCAS Economic Tribune Roundtable Bob Rhatigan, CEO Merz Aesthetics, Friday, February 2, 2024, 2:00 p.m. 3:30 p.m. CEST

Booth Talks

Treatment Options for Hand Rejuvenation Dr. Elena Bagnenko, Thursday, February 1, 2024, 1:00p.m. 1.30 p.m.

Innovative Technique for Tear Trough Correction Dr. Yahia Hashish, Thursday, February 1, 2024, 3:30p.m. 4.00 p.m.

What are THE Really Important Aspects when using CaHA as a Regenerative Biostimulator? Dr. Gabriela Casabona, Friday, February 2, 10:00 a.m. 10.30 a.m.

Advancing Skin Radiance, Dr. Juan Martín Zárate González, Friday, February 2, 1:00 p.m. 1.30 p.m.

Combination of Treatments for Improving Skin Quality - Dr. Ana Diez Gandia, Saturday, February 3, 2024, 10:00 a.m. 10.30 a.m.

E-Poster Presentations

Virtual posters will be available for viewing on-site throughout the congress and displayed on the virtual e-poster platform with detailed abstracts.

A review of Radiesse as a regenerative aesthetic treatment. Presenting author: Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera. Co-Authors: Dr. Alec McCarthy, Dr. Saami Khalifian, Dr.Z. Paul Lorenc, Dr. Katherine Goldie, Dr. W. Gregory Chernoff

The evolving field of regenerative aesthetics. Presenting author: Dr. Katherine Goldie

Physical properties of diluted Radiesse. Presenting author: Dr. Vasanop Vachiramon. Co-authors: Dr. Chayanee Likitwattananurak, Dr. Nawara Sakpuwadol, Dr. Tanat Yongpisarn

Attraction of fibroblasts by Micro-Focused Ultrasound (MFU-V). Presenting author: Dr. Kay Marquardt. Co-authors: Dr. F. Wegener, Dr. Nils Warfving, Dr. Christian Hartmann, Dr. Dr. Thomas Hengl

Retrospective case series following patients treated with a combination of CPM-HA and CaHA fillers. Presenting author: Dr. Bianca Viscomi Co-authors: Dr. Yana Yutskovskaya, Dr. Heidi Waldorf, Dr. Ting Song Lim

