An international team of researchers used large-area perovskite films treated with liquid crystals additives to make photovoltaic modules with a certified stabilized efficiency of 21.1% at an aperture area of 31 cm2. An international research group sought to address one of the commercialization challenges of perovskite solar cells, maintaining high efficiency when scaling up from the cell-to-module level. "Transitioning from laboratory-scale cells to larger modules poses a notable efficiency loss," the research's lead author, Yi Yang, told pv magazine. "The highest certified stabilized aperture-area ...

