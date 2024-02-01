Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: 869646 | ISIN: GB0000904986 | Ticker-Symbol: 41B
Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

01 FEBRUARY 2024

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 January 2024, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 119,446,293 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 119,446,293

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


