Prosafe SE: Fourth quarter 2023 results

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was USD (2.7) million (USD 9.6 million). The decrease in EBITDA was mainly driven by lower utilisation, including Eurus SPS off hire, and higher operating expenses during the quarter compared to 2022. Prosafe sees increased vessel demand going forward, which is expected to lead to higher utilisation, improved day rates and earnings growth.



Executive summary

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year)



Market and outlook

Four out of six options declared for Safe Concordia taking firm period through 09 November 2024

Favourable outlook with Prosafe controlling a significant share of open high-end accommodation capacity from 2024 to 2026

Strong and improving Brazil market with rising day rates and durations on the back of increased demand. Further long and short-term contracts expected

North Sea operators planning future campaigns with ongoing bidding for 2025 and contract awards expected in H1 2024. No longer in dialogue regarding the announced NCS contract for 2025

Operations and HSSE

Q4 2023 utilisation of 49.8% (56.1%), four out of seven vessels operating during the quarter

Safe Zephyrus, Safe Notos and Safe Concordia had full utilisation in the quarter; Safe Concordia operated partially at reduced rate pending crane repair completed in January 2024

Safe Eurus was 50% on-hire due to SPS in quarter and is back on-hire

Good operating and safety performance on all vessels

Backlog of USD 238 million (USD 332 million) at year end



Q4 financials

Revenues of USD 29.6 million (USD 38.9 million) and EBITDA of USD (2.7) million (USD 9.6 million)

Cash flow from operations of USD 3.8 million (USD 24.7 million), impacted by lower operating result

Capex of USD 4.8 million (USD 1.2 million), mainly relating to SPS of Safe Eurus

Liquidity of USD 74.6 million (USD 91.6 million) at year end, including USD 34.7 million of proceeds from private placement and secondary offering, confirming strong shareholder support

CEO comment



Terje Askvig, CEO says, "Prosafe is well positioned for new contracts in a tightening accommodation rig market, holding a large share of the open high-end capacity through 2026. Going into the new year, we are progressing ongoing client discussions and see increased tender activity with focus on 2025 and are confident we will see increased backlog during the first half of 2024. This increase in activity is expected to provide a favourable backdrop for refinancing and continued growth.





This is supported by continued strong operational performance on our active rigs, including the successful execution of the special periodic survey and upgrades on Safe Eurus and continued high utilisation rates on all our operating assets."



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 1 February 2024

Prosafe SE





