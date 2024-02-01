Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJGZ | ISIN: SE0020677854 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YT0
Frankfurt
01.02.24
11:07 Uhr
0,134 Euro
+0,003
+1,90 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOYLU AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOYLU AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2024 | 08:36
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoylu AB Publishes the Interim Report for January - December 2023

Stockholm, Sweden, February 01, 2024

TWELVE MONTHS 2023

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 57.4 during the period, up 11% from Q4 2022.
  • Revenue for the twelve months of 2023 was MSEK 57.0, an increase of 19.7% compared to the twelve months of 2022.
  • Profit after tax for the twelve months of 2023 amounted to MSEK -34.3 (-49.6).
  • Earnings per share for the twelve months of 2023 amounted to SEK -1.11 (-10.83)

The complete version of the Interim Report for January - December 2023 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Kjartan Berge Steinshamn, CFO at Hoylu +47 481 27 673 Email: kbs@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.
For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on February 01, 2024.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.