Resalis Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Almut Nitsche, PhD, as its Chief Medical Development Officer (CMDO). Dr. Nitsche brings with her over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in drug development and project management, at companies including Sanofi and Aventis. In her role at Resalis, she will spearhead the clinical development of RES-010, a non-coding RNA drug candidate designed to address obesity.

"Almut's extensive track record in new product development and healthcare solutions, coupled with her deep expertise in metabolic disease and diabetes, positions her as an important addition to our team to guide our clinical development strategy. She joins us at the right moment as we near completion of our preclinical development for RES-010 and move toward our first-in-human trial," said Alessandro Toniolo, CEO of Resalis Therapeutics.

"Resalis' RES-010 candidate, developed based on cutting-edge metabolic disease insights, offers a unique opportunity to develop an orthogonal approach to currently marketed obesity treatments. I look forward to joining the Resalis team as we advance into the Phase 1 trial and seek to establish initial clinical proof of concept for RES-010," added Almut Nitsche, CMDO of Resalis Therapeutics.

Dr. Almut Nitsche is a seasoned expert in pharmaceutical research and development. Prior to joining Resalis, she served as a consultant to Proxidrugs and worked for over 17 years at Sanofi, holding key positions such as Project Director for Early Development and Project Director for R&D in the Diabetes Division. Before this, she held positions at Aventis (acquired by Sanofi) and Hoechst Marion Roussel Genomic Center. As part of her commitment to therapeutic innovation in the metabolic disease space, Dr. Nitsche has also served as a Management Board Member at INNODIA, an international non-profit organization accelerating the development of new cures for type 1 diabetes. She holds a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Stuttgart, Germany.

About Resalis Therapeutics

Resalis Therapeutics' transformative metabolic disease approach targets a master regulator of multiple pathways underlying obesity and fatty liver disease. The company is applying its profound understanding of the non-coding RNA drug modality and lipid metabolism to develop its lead program, RES-010, into a safe and convenient treatment providing disease-modifying therapeutic impact including durable weight loss and reduction of hepatic steatosis. Building on robust preclinical evidence, Resalis will rapidly bring RES-010 into clinical trials for a range of metabolic disorders.

For more information visit our website www.resalistherapeutics.com.

