Sortera AB: Sortera strengthens its position within water treatment through the acquisition of REWALBI

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortera, a leader within collection, recycling, processing, and the sale of residual products from the building and construction sector in Northern Europe, strengthens its offering in water treatment and reception of polluted water through the acquisition of REWALBI Miljöteknik AB.

Sortera, through the business area Water Treatment and under the Envytech brand, has a leading position in water treatment in Sweden and Northern Europe, with unique expertise in the remediation of PFAS-contaminated water. The acquisition of REWALBI complements Sortera's existing offering, as REWALBI has a strong position in western Sweden within both mobile and permanent water treatment equipment. With the acquisition of REWALBI, Sortera continues to build its presence within water treatment which serves as a strong foundation for further growth, both nationally and internationally.

"The acquisition of REWALBI is an important milestone for Sortera and another building block for our strategy to strengthen and broaden our offering in water treatment. REWALBI has grown impressively and in a short time established itself as a leading player in mobile water treatment. With our joint offering, we will be able to offer our customers even more efficient and sustainable solutions to meet their increased demands for treatment and remediation of contaminated water," says Sebastian Wessman, CEO of Sortera.

"We are excited to become part of Sortera and look forward to combining our strengths to drive innovation in water treatment. Becoming a part of Sortera gives us a stronger platform for continued growth and the opportunity to reach even more customers with our services. We are confident that this will strengthen our position in the market and enable us to offer even more advanced solutions," says Nicklas Lokander, CEO and co-founder of REWALBI.

The acquisition of REWALBI is Sortera's acquisition number 21 since Sortera was founded in 2006. REWALBI has 14 employees and a turnover of just over SEK 50 million. With the new acquisition, Sortera's turnover will increases to SEK 3.2 billion. REWALBI is part of Sortera from 1 February 2024.

ABOUT REWALBI MILJÖTEKNIK AB

REWALBI provides mobile water treatment plants for treatment of contaminated water from industrial remediation as well as from the construction and civil engineering industry in western Sweden. It also operates a reception facility in Gothenburg for polluted water from stormwater pipes, oil separators, washing halls and other industries.

https://rewalbi.se/

ABOUT SORTERA

Sortera is a leading company with a strong Nordic heritage within collection, recycling, processing and sale of residual products of construction waste. Sortera provides solutions that contribute to increased sustainability and improved environmental performance in all areas. With more than 900 employees and a turnover of SEK 3.2 billion, Sortera covers the entire value chain from collection, sorting, treatment and disposal. Every day, Sortera performs services that make a difference to the environment and for thousands of companies and individuals in Northern Europe. www.sortera.se

