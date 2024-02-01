Germany's latest auction for utility-scale solar concluded with prices ranging from €0.0444 ($0.048)/kWh to €0.0547/kWh. The procurement exercise was significantly oversubscribed.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 1,611 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 124 bids. The new allocations slightly exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 574 project proposals totaling 5.48 GW. The agency ...

