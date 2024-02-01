Mondi Plc - Special Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

01 February 2024

Mondi Group - Special dividend euro/sterling exchange rate

Shareholders are referred to the circular published by Mondi plc ("Mondi" or the "Company") on Tuesday 19 December 2023 in respect of the proposed special dividend and associated share consolidation and related matters (the "Circular").

On 19 December 2023 Mondi announced that a special dividend of 160 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Tuesday 13 February 2024 to all Mondi ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 26 January 2024.

Mondi will pay the special dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless such shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was Friday 26 January 2024. It was stated in the announcement on 19 December 2023 that the euro/sterling exchange rate for the special dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.85298. Therefore, the equivalent special dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 136.4768.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the special dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.26652. Therefore, the equivalent gross special dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 3,242.64320.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to shareholders on the South African branch register can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 19 December 2023.

