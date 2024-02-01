Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
01.02.24
09:51 Uhr
16,560 Euro
-0,274
-1,63 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,58016,83013:14
16,58016,83013:14
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 11:42
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Special Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi Plc - Special Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

01 February 2024

Mondi Group - Special dividend euro/sterling exchange rate

Shareholders are referred to the circular published by Mondi plc ("Mondi" or the "Company") on Tuesday 19 December 2023 in respect of the proposed special dividend and associated share consolidation and related matters (the "Circular").

On 19 December 2023 Mondi announced that a special dividend of 160 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Tuesday 13 February 2024 to all Mondi ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 26 January 2024.

Mondi will pay the special dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless such shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was Friday 26 January 2024. It was stated in the announcement on 19 December 2023 that the euro/sterling exchange rate for the special dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.85298. Therefore, the equivalent special dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 136.4768.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the special dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.26652. Therefore, the equivalent gross special dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 3,242.64320.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to shareholders on the South African branch register can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 19 December 2023.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.