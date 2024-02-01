Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 2 February 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 140,773,750 shares --------------------------------------------------- Increase: 5,656 shares --------------------------------------------------- Price: USD 0 --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 140,779,406 shares --------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66