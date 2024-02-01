Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Stuttgart
01.02.24
11:13 Uhr
40,400 Euro
-0,150
-0,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2024 | 11:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 2 February 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07   
---------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 140,773,750 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Increase:            5,656 shares   
---------------------------------------------------
Price:              USD 0       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  140,779,406 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001    
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE       
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224      
---------------------------------------------------



