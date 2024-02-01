Autoliv prices EUR 500 million green bond issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIV.sdb), today announced that it has priced a 5.5-year bond offering of EUR 500 million in the Eurobond market (the "Notes").

The Notes are due to be issued on February 7 and will carry a coupon of 3.625%. The Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market (GEM) of the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) upon issue. Standard & Poor's has assigned the Notes a rating of BBB.

"We are pleased that our second green bond issuance was as successful as our first issuance in March 2023. The coupon rate and the large interest from a broad base of investors reflects the strong support for the success of Autoliv's sustainability agenda. Issuing Green Bonds allows us to address a broader group of investors and at the same time help finance advancement on our climate targets aligning with the broader society's sustainability agenda," said Fredrik Westin, Chief Financial Officer of Autoliv.

Autoliv will issue the notes as green bonds and will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to new or existing projects that meet at least one of the Eligibility Criteria under its Sustainable Financing Framework.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2023, our products saved 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our 70,000 associates in 25 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centres, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2023 amounted to $10.5 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

