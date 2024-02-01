Uzum Group: Uzum Market ranked as most downloaded local app in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzum Market ranked as the most popular local app in Uzbekistan in 2023, with over 13.5 million cumulative downloads registered over the last year. The national e-commerce champion has become a successful competitor to messenger and social media apps in Uzbekistan, the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Central Asia.

According to Uzum's internal data and confirmed by statistics from mobile analytics services and app stores, the Uzum Market app was the most popular locally-based mobile app and the most popular e-commerce app in the country in 2023. The number of cumulative downloads is now broadly comparable with those recorded by the two app market leaders, Telegram and Instagram.

The app's popularity reflects the rapid growth in demand for online shopping in Uzbekistan. In August 2023, the global professional services network KPMG estimated that the e-commerce market in Uzbekistan expanded more than fivefold over the past five years and was set to grow sevenfold to USD 2.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This trend has been supported by government initiatives in the IT and digital spheres, the steady increase in the number of internet users, and the emergence of major national players like Uzum Market - the only marketplace in the country boasting its own fintech solutions and logistics infrastructure.

Vyacheslav Karpov, CEO of Research Group Central Asia (RGCA), commented:

"Over the last year, Uzum Market exhibited strong growth in terms of key user engagement metrics, backed by a steady increase in the adoption of online shopping across the country. Our research found that eight out of 10 residents in the country are now familiar with the Uzum Market brand, while half of respondents have already placed at least one order via Uzum's e-commerce platform."

Djasur Djumaev, co-founder and CEO of Uzum, noted:

"In only one year, our team has succeeded in building an ecosystem of fintech and e-commerce services with more than 10 million monthly active users. The Uzum Market app serves as the key entry point into the Uzum ecosystem, which is transforming into a superapp. After placing an order, Market customers can apply for installment payment services provided by Uzum Nasiya with just one click - currently, almost half of the orders processed by the marketplace are paid via Uzum's own installment payment service. Meanwhile, residents of Tashkent, Andijan and Fergana already have access to our online food delivery service, Uzum Tezkor. We aim to provide a wholly new customer experience by offering best-in-class digital services tailored to the needs of local consumers, all in one single place."

Nikolay Seleznev, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Uzum, said:

"The mobile app market in Uzbekistan exhibits a strong growth profile in line with the overall digitalization of the country. According to a study by Sensor Tower, the number of app downloads in Uzbekistan is expected to double between 2022 and 2027 and reach 1.8 billion, making Uzbekistan a leading app market in Central Asia. Given its scale and unmatched logistics infrastructure, Uzum Market has become a household name for e-commerce in the country, driving the digital transformation of the retail and banking industry. We are implementing convenient payment methods through financial services embedded in the Uzum Market app, offering new services that are changing consumer habits, and working to transform banking and fintech in Uzbekistan."

About

Research Group Central Asia (RGCA) was established in early 2022 as an agency providing a full range of consumer research services. RGCA primarily consists of experts with extensive experience in conducting research projects. The company conducts a full spectrum of quantitative and qualitative research and is an officially accredited agency of the international operator IPSOS.

Uzum is a digital ecosystem and the largest digital platform in Uzbekistan, providing services spanning e-commerce, express delivery, banking and fintech, and business development. The ecosystem includes Uzum Market, an online marketplace with a wide range of products and one-day delivery across the country; Uzum Tezkor, an express delivery service from restaurants and stores; Uzum Bank, a digital bank; Kapitalbank, the country's largest private bank; Uzum Nasiya, an installment payment service; and Uzum Business, an app for business customers. More than 10 million people in Uzbekistan, or nearly one-third of the country's population, use Uzum services every month. Learn more at uzum.com.

For additional information please contact: PR@uzum.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uzum-market-ranked-as-most-downloaded-local-app-in-uzbekistan-302049656.html