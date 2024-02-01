Military Vehicle Electrification Market worth $20.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Vehicle Electrification Market is estimated to be USD 4.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.6 % from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The military vehicle electrification market refers to the burgeoning sector within the defense industry dedicated to the integration of electric and hybrid propulsion technologies in military vehicles. This transformative trend seeks to replace or augment traditional internal combustion engines with advanced electric powertrains, encompassing a wide range of platforms such as armored vehicles, transport trucks, and support vehicles. The primary goal is to enhance operational efficiency, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and mitigate the environmental impact associated with traditional military vehicles. This market encompasses the development, manufacturing, and integration of electric drivetrains, energy storage systems, and associated technologies tailored to meet the unique demands of military operations.

Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 4.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 20.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, System, Technology, Mode of operation, Voltage Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lifecycle and durability issues of integrated systems Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell systems Key Market Drivers Advanced modern battlefield requirements



Based on Technology, fully electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Fully electric vehicles are poised to dominate the military vehicle electrification market due to a combination of strategic advantages and technological advancements. The primary factor driving this shift is the inherent efficiency of electric propulsion systems. Electric vehicles (EVs) offer lower maintenance costs, reduced logistical burdens, and improved operational flexibility, crucial attributes for military applications. Moreover, the silent operation of electric motors enhances stealth capabilities, providing a tactical edge in reconnaissance and special operations.

Based on System, Power Conversion segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The power conversion segment is poised to spearhead the military vehicle electrification market due to its pivotal role in optimizing energy efficiency and enhancing operational capabilities. Military vehicles require a seamless integration of diverse power sources, ranging from traditional fuel-based systems to emerging electric propulsion technologies. Power conversion units play a critical role in efficiently managing and distributing power across these varied sources, ensuring optimal performance and mission success. As military forces increasingly prioritize sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and reduced environmental impact, the demand for sophisticated power conversion solutions becomes paramount.

Based on Voltage Type, the medium voltage (50-600 V) segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In military applications, the demand for electrification is driven by the need for increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced operational capabilities. The 50-600 V voltage range strikes a crucial balance, offering sufficient power for military vehicles to perform demanding tasks while ensuring manageable weight and size constraints. This voltage range allows for the integration of advanced electric propulsion systems, energy storage solutions, and auxiliary systems, enabling military vehicles to operate more quietly, with improved agility and responsiveness. Additionally, the 50-600 V segment aligns with the evolving landscape of electric vehicle technologies, fostering interoperability and standardization across military platforms. With a focus on adaptability and efficiency, this voltage range is well-suited for the diverse operational requirements of military vehicles, positioning itself as the frontrunner in shaping the future of military electrification.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is poised to lead the military vehicle electrification industry due to a combination of strategic initiatives, technological prowess, and a growing focus on sustainability. The region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels has spurred significant investments in electric vehicle (EV) technology, creating a conducive environment for the military to embrace electrification. The United States, with its robust defense budget and innovative defense contractors, is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge electric military vehicles. Additionally, the region benefits from a mature and advanced automotive industry, providing a solid foundation for the integration of electric propulsion systems into military platforms. The emphasis on energy security and operational efficiency further drives the adoption of electric military vehicles, as they offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced logistical challenges.

Key Players-

Oshkosh Corporation (US), GM Defense LLC (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Textron Inc. (US), ST Engineering (Singapore), Qinetiq (UK), Polaris Inc. (US), Aselsan AS (Turkey), Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (Turkey), Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (Germany), are some of the leading companies in the military vehicle electrification companies. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

