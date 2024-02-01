Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drilling at the Thesis II and Thesis III zones from its 100% owned Ranch Project. This year's drilling at Ranch was strategically planned to support the development of a maiden resource estimate - a crucial part of the forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) update. The Ranch Project is road-accessible by way of the Company's Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, and together the two projects form a contiguous, 325 km2 land package in the prolific Toodoggone Mining District in northern British Columbia.

Highlights

In both Thesis II and Thesis III, two distinct broad mineralized domains are present in the near-surface and at depth.

Drilling at Thesis II was designed to test deeper mineralization identified at the end of the 2022 drilling campaign: 23TH2DD005 intersected 60.00 metres (m) of 4.53 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) beginning 84 m from surface (vertical depth). Including 19.00 m of 10.39 g/t Au.

Drilling at Thesis III returned strong near surface mineralization: 23TH3DD013 intersected 24.32 m of 2.93 g/t Au beginning at a vertical depth of 32 m. 23TH3DD017 intersected 39.90 m of 2.39 g/t Au beginning at vertical depth of 4 m.

Confirmation and infill drilling from the 2023 season will be incorporated into an upcoming, maiden mineral resource estimate for the Ranch Project scheduled for Q2 2024.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented "The 2023 drilling results at Thesis II and Thesis III represent yet another step towards unlocking the full potential of the Ranch Project. Our targeted strategy for the 2023 program focused on furthering our understanding of the high-grade, near-surface potential at Ranch as we progress towards a maiden resource estimate. We view this as a stepping stone in our ongoing efforts to extend the mineralization at Ranch. Todays notable step-out headline hole of 60.00 m at 4.53 g/t Au strongly suggests that there is still much to be discovered."

Thesis II and Thesis III represent the southern and central zones of the Thesis Structural Corridor, which, together with the emerging Bingo zone (see 20 November 2023 news release) represents a multi-kilometre scale structural zone that hosts multiple mineralized domains (Figure 1). On the regional, district, and deposit scale, mineralization is largely associated with intersecting, NW-SE and E-W trending faults observed and interpreted from magnetic surveys (Figure 1). Regional scale faults may act as deeper fluid conduits that promote the movement of hydrothermal fluids in porphyry and epithermal systems.

Drilling continues to enhance our understanding of how these faults interact locally to control the geometry of mineralized bodies. In particular, drillhole 23TH2DD005, a step-out hole at the southern end of the Thesis II zone intercepted 60.00 m of 4.53 g/t gold beginning at a down hole depth of 141 m. However, a subsequent step-out, drillhole 23TH2DD006, returned a low-grade interval of 1.00 m at 0.61 g/t gold (Table 1), suggesting that the NE structure separating the two holes may offset mineralization to the southwest (Figure 2). Alteration associated with mineralization is typically destructive of magnetic minerals and is interpreted to cause a low-to-moderate magnetic signature compared to surrounding unaltered rocks. The Thesis technical team is developing new drill targets in the low-to-moderate magnetic lineaments that parallel known mineralized trends. Broad high-grade mineralization, like in 23TH2DD005 (Figure 3), continues to highlight the potential for expansion and discovery across the Ranch Project in the upcoming year and beyond.

Table 1: 2023 drill results from Thesis II and Thesis III.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) 23TH2DD001

108.12 114.20 6.08 0.53 23TH2DD002 No Significant Results 23TH2DD003 No Significant Results 23TH2DD004

130.26 133.00 2.74 0.83 23TH2DD005

31.67 33.81 2.14 0.59 and 128.28 129.92 1.64 44.80 and 141.00 201.00 60.00 4.53 incl 153.00 199.80 46.80 5.61 incl 168.00 187.00 19.00 10.39 incl 169.00 172.00 3.00 32.84 incl 170.00 171.00 1.00 75.60 incl 184.00 187.00 3.00 19.09 incl 185.00 186.00 1.00 38.30 23TH2DD006

170.00 171.00 1.00 0.61 23TH3DD001

11.00 24.00 13.00 1.06 incl 21.00 24.00 3.00 2.78 and 33.00 90.00 57.00 0.76 incl 77.00 78.00 1.00 7.15 and 106.00 107.00 1.00 6.79 23TH3DD003

106.38 110.00 3.62 0.45 23TH3DD004 No Significant Results 23TH3DD005

37.00 38.28 1.28 0.72 23TH3DD006

44.05 44.70 0.65 13.85 23TH3DD007

9.00 16.00 7.00 3.77 and 78.53 97.00 18.47 0.46 23TH3DD008

6.00 14.00 8.00 1.75 and 39.00 58.96 19.96 0.66 23TH3DD010

16.83 31.00 14.17 0.30 23TH3DD011 No Significant Results 23TH3DD012 No Significant Results 23TH3DD013

2.96 5.00 2.04 0.64 and 40.68 65.00 24.32 2.93 incl 44.00 51.00 7.00 6.79 incl 48.00 50.00 2.00 12.68 23TH3DD014

119.75 121.00 1.25 1.29 23TH3DD015

4.00 5.00 1.00 2.30 and 21.00 33.00 12.00 0.20 and 38.00 39.00 1.00 1.63 and 55.00 59.00 4.00 0.47 23TH3DD017

5.10 45.00 39.90 2.39 and 54.08 60.00 5.92 0.67 23TH3DD018 No Significant Results 23TH3DD019

124.83 133.40 8.57 0.20 23TH3DD020 No Significant Results 23TH3DD021

286.28 301.34 15.06 0.63 incl 289.67 292.38 2.71 1.29 and incl 298.00 300.80 2.80 1.45 and 341.20 352.00 10.80 0.50 23TH3DD022

280.00 285.00 5.00 0.58 and 309.00 353.00 44.00 0.88 incl 309.00 339.00 30.00 1.11 incl 323.00 337.00 14.00 1.80 and incl 346.00 353.00 7.00 0.75 and 360.00 363.07 3.07 0.35

*Intervals are core length.

Figure 1: Overview map of the Thesis Structural Corridor showing ground magnetics - residual magnetic intensity, fault interpretations, and drill collar locations.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/196445_a4814bb0f4429a7d_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view map of Thesis II zone showing ground magnetics - residual magnetic intensity and collar locations.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/196445_a4814bb0f4429a7d_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section looking NW showing 23TH2DD005 from the Thesis II zone.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/196445_a4814bb0f4429a7d_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Drill intervals with visible gold were assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

