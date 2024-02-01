Anzeige
01.02.2024 | 12:46
Terminating Certified Adviser status of Bedford Row Capital on First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-02-01 12:41 CET --


Based on the application received, the Certified Adviser status of Bedford Row
Capital PLC is terminated as of today, February 1st, 2024. Bedford Row Capital
provided MTF First North advisory services in Estonia. 

Full list of all First North Certified Advisers is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
