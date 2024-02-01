Jersey, Channel Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Visit Kingsrose Mining Ltd (ASX: KRM) at Booth #2820 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Kingsrose Mining Ltd

At Kingsrose we aim to discover critical mineral deposits to decarbonise the European energy system and to develop these resources as a force for good within local communities and the environment. We are motivated to set a new standard in responsible minerals exploration and will achieve this through exemplary environmental stewardship and proactive stakeholder engagement. Our aim is to achieve net positive environmental and social impact in our project areas. Kingsrose is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: KRM) and is building a portfolio of high-quality critical minerals exploration projects (nickel, copper, PGE) in the Nordic region.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

The company looks forward to welcoming all attendees.

For further information:

Kingsrose Mining Ltd

Martine Osmand

+447797762969

martine.osmand@kingsrose.com

www.kingsrose.com

