European-based marine spare parts logistics specialist with more than 600 teammates in 11 countries is AIT's most significant acquisition to date

AIT Worldwide Logistics, one of the world's leaders in global supply chain solutions, has acquired Global Transport Solutions Group (GTS), a prominent international freight forwarder specializing in time-critical marine spare parts logistics.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, GTS and its more than 600 teammates across 16 locations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, serve over 2,000 ports around the world. The GTS network also includes nine consolidation hubs totaling more than 45,000 square meters of warehouse space.

AIT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vaughn Moore, said, "I'd like to welcome our new GTS teammates to the global AIT network. This is the largest acquisition in our company's history and GTS' marine spare parts business is an excellent complement to AIT's time-critical supply chain solutions."

The company's business is divided into two sub-brands: Marinetrans (founded in 1991), excelling in "door-to-deck" spare parts logistics for ship owners and managers, and Best Global Logistics (founded in 2007), providing time-critical solutions and general forwarding for other industries, including life sciences shippers.

According to AIT's Chief Business Officer, Greg Weigel, the acquisition provides the company with new geographic presence in Greece, Japan and the Nordic region while adding significant capacity and subject matter expertise to existing AIT networks in China, the Netherlands and Singapore. The deal also provides a strong foundation to expand GTS' world-class marine spare parts solutions via AIT's expansive global freight network.

"The acquisition of GTS creates an incredible portfolio of solutions serving the maritime industry with delivery of time-critical spare parts across all geographies. This is a perfect complement to AIT's vertical strategies focused on expedited mission-critical services like our Critical Solutions Group, government and AOG team, and Life Sciences Division," Weigel said. "We plan to rapidly invest and expand GTS' North American operations by capitalizing on AIT's robust salesforce in the United States and offering maritime customers a world-class spare parts logistics solution in every port."

AIT President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan, noted that the GTS core values customer first, operational excellence, and partnership and collaboration closely mirror AIT's core values.

"We are delighted to welcome GTS teammates to AIT," Tholan said. "Their deep marine logistics expertise and three decades of proven on-time performance in a very demanding segment will complement the diverse solutions we offer across our vertical sector strategy. We also expect our best-in-class global air freight procurement will instantly benefit their time-critical operations."

According to GTS co-CEO John Burgstra, the acquisition is an opportunity for GTS to further expand their worldwide operations.

"We aim to provide our clients an unrivaled experience when it comes to global visibility, transparency and on-time performance, fully unburdening them of the required logistical handling of their vessels' spare parts," he said. "We are excited about becoming part of a larger group and the global development opportunities this acquisition will provide for our teammates."

"Because of the highly fragmented and international nature of our clients' requirements, they need a trusted partner with a vetted and effective global network," added GTS co-CEO Vegard Prytz. "GTS will gain enormous benefits from leveraging the global AIT infrastructure, creating an even more integrated and seamless solution for clients around the world."

Terms of AIT's agreement to acquire Global Transport Solutions Group have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 130 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

