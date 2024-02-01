Lee Enterprises Inc.: Lee Enterprises reports first quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth and strong digital growth

Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 6% YOY

Digital-only subscribers totaled 735,000 (+30% YOY); Revenue +60% YOY(2)

Total Digital Revenue(3) represented 46% of revenue, totaled $71M

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a digital-first subscription platform providing high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 73 markets, today reported preliminary first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results(4) for the period ended December 24, 2023.

"Our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy is driving audience growth, improving consumer engagement, and increasing digital subscribers. We now have 735,000 subscribers to our digital-only products and digital-only subscription revenue grew 60% on a Same-store basis(2)," said Kevin Mowbray, Lee's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Because of our impressive digital subscription revenue growth combined with solid gains at Amplified Digital®, digital revenue reached 46% of total operating revenue in the quarter. We expect digital revenue will exceed print in the back half of the year. This is an important milestone in our digital transformation as it results in the majority of our revenue coming from sustainable and growing sources," Mowbray added.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate our confidence in Lee's digital transformation. We are on a clear path to becoming sustainable solely from the revenue and cash flow from our digital products. We expect strong digital revenue combined with cost management execution to keep us on track to achieve our overall Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year," added Mowbray.

Key First Quarter Highlights:

Total operating revenue was $156 million.

Total Digital Revenue was $71 million, an 11% increase over the prior year (2) , and represented 46% of our total operating revenue.

, and represented 46% of our total operating revenue. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 60% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year (2) due to a 30% increase in digital-only subscribers and a 20% increase in average rates. Digital-only subscribers totaled 735,000 at the end of the quarter.

due to a 30% increase in digital-only subscribers and a 20% increase in average rates. Digital-only subscribers totaled 735,000 at the end of the quarter. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 66% of our total advertising revenue and totaled $46 million.

Digital services revenue, which is predominantly BLOX Digital, totaled $5 million in the quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $149 million and Cash Costs (1) totaled $139 million, an 18% decline over the prior year.

totaled $139 million, an 18% decline over the prior year. Net income totaled $1 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $19 million, a 6% increase over the prior year.



2024 Fiscal Year Outlook (unchanged):

Total Digital Revenue $310 million (+13% YOY) - $330 million (+21% YOY) Digital-only subscribers 771,000 (+7% YOY) Adjusted EBITDA $83 million (-3% YOY) - $90 million (+6% YOY)

Debt and Free Cash Flow:

The Company has $454 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Agreement(5) with BH Finance. The financing has favorable terms including a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, no fixed principal payments, and no financial performance covenants.

As of and for the period ended December 24, 2023:

The principal amount of debt decreased $2 million in the first quarter and totaled $454 million.

Cash on the balance sheet totaled $15 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $439 million.

Capital expenditures totaled $1 million for the quarter. We expect $10 million of capital expenditures in FY24.

We expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $10 million and $15 million in 2024.

We do not expect any material pension contributions in the fiscal year as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.



Conference Call Information:

About Lee:

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 73 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have an average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 33 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:

The long-term or permanent changes the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the publishing industry; which may result in permanent revenue reductions and other risks and uncertainties;

We may be required to indemnify the previous owners of BH Media or The Buffalo News for unknown legal and other matters that may arise;

Our ability to manage declining print revenue and circulation subscribers;

The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;

Changes in advertising and subscription demand;

Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;

Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;

Interest rates;

Labor costs;

Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems;

Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions and realize the expected benefit of our acquisitions;

Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;

Our ability to manage increased capital costs;

Our ability to maintain our listing status on NASDAQ;

Competition; and

Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "aim", "may", "will", "would", "could", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "projects", "considers" and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry, including statements regarding the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Common Share Data) December

24, 2023 December

25, 2022 Percent

Change Operating revenue: Print advertising revenue 24,435 41,836 (41.6)% Digital advertising revenue 46,452 47,749 (2.7)% Advertising and marketing services revenue 70,887 89,585 (20.9)% Print subscription revenue 51,872 67,370 (23.0)% Digital subscription revenue 19,467 12,329 57.9% Subscription revenue 71,339 79,699 (10.5)% Print other revenue 8,492 11,120 (23.6)% Digital other revenue 4,960 4,727 4.9% Other revenue 13,452 15,847 (15.1)% Total operating revenue 155,678 185,131 (15.9)% Operating expenses: Compensation 59,676 75,446 (20.9)% Newsprint and ink 4,843 7,432 (34.8)% Other operating expenses 74,776 86,774 (13.8)% Depreciation and amortization 7,295 7,886 (7.5)% Assets gain on sales, impairments and other (1,469) (2,563) (42.7)% Restructuring costs and other 4,265 646 NM Total operating expenses 149,386 175,621 (14.9)% Equity in earnings of associated companies 1,541 1,668 (7.6)% Operating income 7,833 11,178 (29.9)% Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (10,131) (10,408) (2.7)% Pension and OPEB related benefit (cost) and other, net 186 1,494 (87.6)% Curtailment/Settlement gains 3,593 - NM Total non-operating expense, net (6,352) (8,914) (28.7)% Income before income taxes 1,481 2,264 (34.6)% Income tax expense 248 440 (43.6)% Net Income 1,233 1,824 (32.4)% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (545) (725) (24.8)% Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated 688 1,099 (37.4)% Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic 0.12 0.19 (36.8)% Diluted 0.12 0.19 (36.8)%





DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended (Thousands of Dollars) December

24, 2023 December

25, 2022 Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 46,452 47,749 Digital Only Subscription Revenue 19,467 12,329 Digital Services Revenue 4,960 4,727 Total Digital Revenue 70,879 64,805 Print Advertising Revenue 24,435 41,836 Print Subscription Revenue 51,872 67,370 Other Print Revenue 8,492 11,120 Total Print Revenue 84,799 120,326 Total Operating Revenue 155,678 185,131





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended (Thousands of Dollars) December

24, 2023 December

25, 2022 Net income 1,233 1,824 Adjusted to exclude Income tax expense 248 440 Non-operating expenses, net 6,352 8,914 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (1,541 ) (1,668 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,295 7,886 Restructuring costs and other 4,265 646 Assets gain on sales, impairments and other, net (1,469 ) (2,563 ) Stock compensation 214 349 Add: Ownership share of TNI(6) and MNI EBITDA(6) (50%) 2,052 1,791 Adjusted EBITDA 18,649 17,619

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended (Thousands of Dollars) December

24, 2023 December

25, 2022 Operating expenses 149,386 175,621 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 7,295 7,886 Assets gain on sales, impairments and other, net (1,469 ) (2,563 ) Restructuring costs and other 4,265 646 Cash Costs 139,295 169,652

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Same-store Revenues to Operating Revenues, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three months ended (Thousands of Dollars) December

24, 2023 December

25, 2022 Percent

Change Print Advertising Revenue 24,435 41,836 (41.6)% Exited operations (78 ) (7,916 ) NM Same-store, Print Advertising Revenue 24,357 33,920 (28.2)% Digital Advertising Revenue 46,452 47,749 (2.7)% Exited operations (90 ) (786 ) NM Same-store, Digital Advertising Revenue 46,362 46,963 (1.3)% Total Advertising Revenue 70,887 89,585 (20.9)% Exited operations (168 ) (8,702 ) NM Same-store, Total Advertising Revenue 70,719 80,883 (12.6)% Print Subscription Revenue 51,873 67,370 (23.0)% Exited operations (174 ) (682 ) NM Same-store, Print Subscription Revenue 51,699 66,688 (22.5)% Digital Subscription Revenue 19,467 12,329 57.9% % Exited operations (96 ) (236 ) NM Same-store, Digital Subscription Revenue 19,371 12,093 60.25 % Total Subscription Revenue 71,339 79,699 (10.5)% Exited operations (270 ) (918 ) NM Same-store, Total Subscription Revenue 71,069 78,781 (9.8)% Print Other Revenue 8,492 11,120 (23.6)% Exited operations (1 ) (121 ) NM Same-store, Print Other Revenue 8,491 10,999 (22.8)% Digital Other Revenue 4,960 4,727 4.9 % Exited operations - - NM Same-store, Digital Other Revenue 4,960 4,727 4.9% % Total Other Revenue 13,452 15,847 (15.1)% Exited operations (1 ) (121 ) NM Same-store, Total Other Revenue 13,451 15,726 (14.5)% Total Operating Revenue 155,678 185,131 (15.9)% Exited operations (439 ) (9,741 ) NM Same-store, Total Operating Revenue 155,239 175,390 (11.5)%



NOTES

(1) The following are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures for which reconciliations to relevant U.S GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying this release:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that enhances financial statement users overall understanding of the operating performance of the Company. The measure isolates unusual, infrequent or non-cash transactions from the operating performance of the business. This allows users to easily compare operating performance among various fiscal periods and how management measures the performance of the business. This measure also provides users with a benchmark that can be used when forecasting future operating performance of the Company that excludes unusual, nonrecurring or one-time transactions. Adjusted EBITDA is a component of the calculation used by stockholders and analysts to determine the value of our business when using the market approach, which applies a market multiple to financial metrics. It is also a measure used to calculate the leverage ratio of the Company, which is a key financial ratio monitored and used by the Company and its investors. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus non-operating expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, restructuring costs and other, stock compensation and our 50% share of EBITDA from TNI and MNI, minus equity in earnings of TNI and MNI.

Cash Costs represent a non-GAAP financial performance measure of operating expenses which are measured on an accrual basis and settled in cash. This measure is useful to investors in understanding the components of the Company's cash-settled operating costs. Periodically, the Company provides forward-looking guidance of Cash Costs, which can be used by financial statement users to assess the Company's ability to manage and control its operating cost structure. Cash Costs are defined as compensation, newsprint and ink and other operating expenses. Depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, other non-cash operating expenses and other expenses are excluded. Cash Costs also exclude restructuring costs and other, which are typically paid in cash.