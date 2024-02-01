Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation: Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Strong 2023 Year-End Results & Announces 15th Consecutive Distribution Increase

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (Brookfield Infrastructure, BIP, or the Partnership) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



"We successfully executed our business strategy and achieved all our capital allocation and performance targets during 2023," said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. "We believe 2024 will be an even better year, and we are already off to a strong start on our capital recycling and deployment initiatives."

For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1 2023 2022 Net income attributable to the partnership2 $ 432 $ 407 - per unit3 0.14 0.14 FFO4 2,288 2,087 - per unit5 2.95 2.71



For the year ended December 31, 2023, we reported net income attributable to the partnership of $432 million. Current year results benefited from strong operational performance and gains from our capital recycling program. These positive impacts were partially offset by higher financing costs and one-time transaction fees associated with our growth initiatives, as well as lower mark to market gains on our hedging activities.

Funds from operations (FFO) for 2023 was $2.3 billion, an increase of 10% compared to 2022. Organic growth for the year was 8%, reflecting strong levels of inflation in the countries where we operate, volume growth across the majority of our critical infrastructure networks, and the commissioning of approximately $1 billion of new capital projects that are now contributing to earnings. Additionally, we deployed over $2 billion into new investments in the third and fourth quarter of 2023 that favorably impacted results, offset by the impact of $1.9 billion of asset sales that primarily closed in the second quarter of 2023.

Segment Performance

The following table summarizes FFO by segment:

For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 FFO by segment Utilities $ 879 $ 739 Transport 888 794 Midstream 684 743 Data 275 239 Corporate (438 ) (428 ) FFO $ 2,288 $ 2,087



The utilities segment generated FFO of $879 million, compared to $739 million in the prior year, representing an increase of 19%. This growth can be attributed to inflation indexation, which benefited our results by approximately 6%, and the contribution associated with approximately $500 million of capital commissioned into our rate base. Results also benefited from strong performance at HomeServe, which we privatized in January of 2023.

FFO for the transport segment was $888 million, representing a 12% increase compared to $794 million generated in the prior year. Base business results primarily benefited from inflationary tariff increases and higher volumes driven by strong economic activity surrounding our networks. In particular, during the year our rail networks realized an average annual rate increase of 8% and volumes were up 2% from the previous year. At our diversified terminals, rates and volumes benefited from strong demand for bulk goods and commodities that underpin the global economy. Across our toll road portfolio, annual traffic levels and tariffs increased 4% and 9%, respectively, compared to prior year. Current year results additionally benefited from the acquisition of Triton, our global intermodal logistics operation, which closed at the end of the third quarter and is performing ahead of expectations.

FFO for the midstream segment totaled $684 million, compared to $743 million in the previous year. The decline is primarily due to the partial sale of our interest in a U.S. gas pipeline in June of 2023 and the normalization of market sensitive revenues at our diversified Canadian midstream business. Results for 2023 were supported by increased utilization and higher contracted cash flows across the segment compared to last year. The outlook for our midstream businesses remains strong, particularly as we continue to have success executing commercial agreements and increasing rates as a result of a lack of new investment in the sector.

The data segment generated FFO of $275 million, compared to $239 million in the previous year, an increase of 15%. The increase is largely attributable to three large-scale acquisitions completed during the year, comprised of a European telecom tower operation in the first quarter and two hyperscale data center platforms in the third and fourth quarters. The existing businesses performed well and continue to benefit from sector tailwinds and network densification requirements.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

It was another outsized year for new investments in 2023 where we deployed over $2 billion in three acquisitions, including the take-private of Triton, our global intermodal logistics operation. We also acquired two geographically diverse hyperscale data center platforms in support of our view that the digital economy will continue to grow exponentially from industry tailwinds created by the rollout of 5G and artificial intelligence.

We completed an additional data center investment last month acquiring 40 sites out of bankruptcy from Cyxtera. This multi-faceted transaction included the acquisition of associated real estate underlying several of the sites from third-party landlords and the contribution of 10 retail colocation sites in the U.S. that we already own. The newly created platform will be a leading retail colocation data center provider, with over 330 megawatts of capacity deployed in high demand areas across North America. The total purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion implies a 2024E EBITDA multiple of 8x, which was fully financed and did not require any new equity capital.

Our confidence in the digitalization investment theme continues in 2024 with the acquisition of American Tower's operations in India (ATC India). The business consists of a portfolio of 78,000 telecom sites with a transaction value of $2 billion. The acquisition is being pursued as a follow-on for our existing tower business, Summit Digitel, which has 175,000 towers in the country. The combined platform will be one of the largest tower platforms globally, with 253,000 sites in complementary locations. ATC India will also diversify our existing customer mix, provide a perpetual asset base and deepen our strategic relationships with key mobile network operators in India. We believe we are acquiring ATC India at an attractive valuation of below 6x 2024E EBITDA. Brookfield Infrastructure's equity contribution is expected to be approximately $150 million and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Following a successful year of dispositions in 2023, we commenced preparation for the next phase of our capital recycling plans. We recently completed several opportunistic asset level financings to right-size the capital structure at two mature pipeline operations in North America. Combined, these financings generated an incremental $550 million for the partnership, and more importantly, reduced the equity required in a future sale of these pipelines. These activities, combined with the optimism we have seen return to the investment landscape, set us up well to achieve our $2 billion target this year.

Distribution and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.405 per unit, payable on March 29, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 29, 2024. This distribution represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3, Series 9, Series 11, Series 13 and Series 14 have also been declared, as well as the capital gains dividend for BIP Investment Corporation Senior Preferred Shares, Series 1. In conjunction with the Partnership's distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share, also payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein.

- ends -

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at http://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $850 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,857 $ 1,279 Financial assets 787 785 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 52,879 37,991 Intangible assets and goodwill 30,333 20,611 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,402 5,325 Deferred income taxes and other 9,526 6,978 Total assets $ 100,784 $ 72,969 Liabilities and partnership capital Corporate borrowings $ 4,911 $ 3,666 Non-recourse borrowings 40,904 26,567 Financial liabilities 2,875 2,067 Deferred income taxes and other 18,078 15,115 Partnership capital Limited partners 5,321 5,372 General partner 28 27 Non-controlling interest attributable to: Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 2,190 2,263 Exchangeable units/shares1 1,605 1,361 Perpetual subordinated notes 293 293 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 23,661 15,320 Preferred unitholders 918 918 Total partnership capital 34,016 25,554 Total liabilities and partnership capital $ 100,784 $ 72,969

Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited 2023 2022 Revenues $ 17,931 $ 14,427 Direct operating costs (13,470 ) (10,510 ) General and administrative expense (413 ) (433 ) 4,048 3,484 Interest expense (2,501 ) (1,855 ) Share of earnings from associates and joint ventures 459 12 Mark-to-market (losses) gains (118 ) 173 Other income 141 121 Income before income tax 2,029 1,935 Income tax expense Current (576 ) (474 ) Deferred (5 ) (86 ) Net income 1,448 1,375 Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries (1,016 ) (968 ) Net income attributable to partnership $ 432 $ 407 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 102 $ 101 General partner 265 240 Non-controlling interest Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 42 42 Exchangeable units/shares1 23 24 Basic and diluted earnings per unit attributable to: Limited partners2 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units. Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 was 459.4 million (2022: 458.1 million).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,448 $ 1,375 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received 323 563 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,739 2,158 Mark-to-market, provisions and other 201 (147 ) Deferred income tax expense 5 86 Change in non-cash working capital, net (638 ) (904 ) Cash from operating activities 4,078 3,131 Investing Activities Net (investments in) proceeds from: Operating assets (10,145 ) (281 ) Associates 9 (589 ) Long-lived assets (2,325 ) (2,734 ) Financial assets 191 61 Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts - 178 Other investing activities (720 ) - Cash used by investing activities (12,990 ) (3,365 ) Financing Activities Distributions to limited and general partners (1,516 ) (1,418 ) Net borrowings: Corporate 1,164 1,124 Subsidiary 4,490 2,493 Net preferred shares redeemed - (243 ) Partnership units (repurchased) issued (13 ) 13 Settlement of deferred consideration - (1,224 ) Net capital provided by (to) non-controlling interest 6,072 (458 ) Lease liability repaid and other (778 ) (231 ) Cash from financing activities 9,419 56 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 507 $ (178 ) Cash reclassified as held for sale - (37 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash 71 88 Balance, beginning of period 1,279 1,406 Balance, end of period $ 1,857 $ 1,279





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,448 $ 1,375 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 2,739 2,158 Share of earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures (459 ) (12 ) FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures1 923 886 Deferred tax expense 5 86 Mark-to-market losses (gains) 118 (173 ) Other expense2 183 115 Consolidated Funds from Operations 4,957 4,435 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests3 (2,669 ) (2,348 ) FFO $ 2,288 $ 2,087

FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures correspond to the FFO attributable to the partnership that are generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Other expense corresponds to amounts that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. Other income/expenses excluded from FFO primarily includes gains on dispositions of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, gains or losses relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income to other expense, acquisition costs, gains/losses on remeasurement of borrowings, amortization of deferred financing costs, fair value remeasurement gains/losses, accretion expenses on deferred consideration or asset retirement obligations, and gains or losses on debt extinguishment. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our partnership is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to our partnership.





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$, unaudited 2023 2022 Earnings per limited partnership unit1 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 1.84 1.66 Deferred taxes and other items 0.97

0.91 FFO per unit2 $ 2.95 $ 2.71

Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 was 459.4 million (2022: 458.1 million). Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 was 776.9 million (2022: 771.2 million).

Notes:

The Statements of Funds from Operations per unit above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership's Supplemental Information and differs from net income per limited partnership unit as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure's Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations per unit (FFO per unit) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's results.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Reports Strong 2023 Year-End Results

& Announces Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation ("BIPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.405 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a "Share"), payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 29, 2024. This dividend represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BIP on its units.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership L.P. ("BIP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP's units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP's units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BIP's letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP's letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at https://bip.brookfield.com. Copies of the Partnership's continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at https://sec.gov or on SEDAR+ at https://sedarplus.ca.

Results

The net income of BIPC is captured in the Partnership's financial statements and results.

BIPC reported net income of $606 million compared to $1,619 million in the prior year. After removing the impact of the revaluation on our own Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS, underlying earnings were modestly above the prior year. Earnings benefited from the acquisition of Triton International, our global intermodal logistics operation, inflation indexation across our businesses and capital commissioned into rate base at our U.K. regulated distribution business. These benefits were partially offset by one-time transaction costs associated with the acquisition of our global intermodal logistics operation and higher financing costs at our U.K. regulated distribution business as a result of incremental borrowings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 539 $ 445 Due from Brookfield Infrastructure 1,288 566 Property, plant and equipment 14,151 4,718 Intangible assets 3,699 2,847 Investments in associates - 428 Goodwill 1,726 518 Deferred tax asset and other 2,506 656 Total assets $ 23,909 $ 10,178 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other $ 1,099 $ 781 Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure 26 26 Exchangeable and class B shares 4,153 3,426 Non-recourse borrowings 12,028 4,577 Financial liabilities 75 72 Deferred tax liabilities and other 2,460 1,657 Equity Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership (399 ) (1,119 ) Non-controlling interest 4,467 758 Total equity 4,068 (361 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 23,909 $ 10,178

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operating Results For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Revenues $ 2,503 $ 1,886 Direct operating costs (778 ) (542 ) General and administrative expense (67 ) (69 ) 1,658 1,275 Interest expense (697 ) (544 ) Share of (losses) earnings from investments in associates (20 ) 4 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 34 1,058 Mark-to-market and other (1 ) 88 Income before income tax 974 1,881 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (348 ) (341 ) Deferred (20 ) 79 Net income $ 606 $ 1,619 Attributable to: Partnership $ 111 $ 1,094 Non-controlling interest 495 525