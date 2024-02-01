Wabash National Corporation: Wabash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Quarterly revenue of $596 million

Quarterly operating income of $61.1 million with operating margin of 10.3%

Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.07

Total backlog steady at $1.9 billion; 12-month backlog up $100 million sequentially to $1.6 billion

2024 Outlook initiated with midpoints of $2.3 billion revenue and diluted earnings per share of $2.25



LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net sales were $596 million. Operating income was $61.1 million, or 10.3% of sales. The Company's tax rate was lower than usual during the fourth quarter primarily as a result of benefit from R&D tax credits. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $50.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. For the full year 2023, revenue totaled $2.5 billion with operating income of $311.9 million, or 12.3% of sales. Full year net income attributable to common stockholders was $231.3 million, or $4.81 per diluted share. The Company achieved annual records for sales, operating income and EPS in 2023.

Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $76.8 million, or 12.9% of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA was $369.3 million, or 14.6% of net sales.

Total Company backlog as of December 31, 2023 was approximately $1.9 billion, which was steady compared to the prior quarter. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 - a $100 million increase from the prior quarter.

"During 2023 we've substantially exceeded the financial performance in any year of the company's history," explained Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Beyond our financial accomplishments, I'm even more excited about the strategic progress we made during 2023 and how it positions us to generate stronger results going forward for our employees, our customers and our other stakeholders. Our execution is allowing us to achieve higher levels of financial performance through all phases of the cycle and we are confident that when market conditions strengthen for our customers, we will deliver financial performance that exceeds 2023."

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, the Company has issued guidance with sales in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion with a midpoint of $2.3 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.00 to $2.50 with a midpoint of $2.25.

Mr. Yeagy continued, "While we expect a moderation in 2024 financial performance relative to 2023, it's important to note that the midpoint of our 2024 EPS guidance would still represent the 2nd best EPS generation in our company's history and would easily be the best results achieved during a year of declining revenue. We're poised to demonstrate the company's resilience through 2024 as our meaningful backlog and a strong balance sheet give us confidence to continue at full speed with our strategic growth initiatives."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Units Shipped New trailers 10,075 13,135 New truck bodies 4,075 3,250 Used trailers 35 15 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 546,981 $ 611,088 $ 55,226 $ 49,645 Gross profit $ 94,766 $ 83,326 $ 13,457 $ 11,271 Gross profit margin 17.3 % 13.6 % 24.4 % 22.7 % Income from operations $ 74,593 $ 66,998 $ 10,145 $ 7,899 Income from operations margin 13.6 % 11.0 % 18.4 % 15.9 % Adjusted income from operations $ 74,593 $ 66,998 $ 10,145 $ 7,899 Adjusted income from operations margin 13.6 % 11.0 % 18.4 % 15.9 %

Transportation Solutions' net sales for the fourth quarter were $547.0 million, a decrease of 10.5% compared to the prior year quarter. During the quarter, operating income was $74.6 million, or 13.6% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the fourth quarter were $55.2 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income was $10.1 million, or 18.4% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by (used in) operating activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release. There are no adjustments for any period presented.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company's prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company's outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company's other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company's manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company's reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,271 $ 58,245 Accounts receivable, net 182,990 255,577 Inventories 267,635 243,870 Prepaid expenses and other 51,457 34,927 Total current assets 681,353 592,619 Property, plant, and equipment, net 325,444 271,116 Goodwill 188,409 188,434 Intangible assets, net 86,418 99,231 Investment in unconsolidated entity 1,647 - Other assets 79,543 52,123 Total assets $ 1,362,814 $ 1,203,523 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ - Accounts payable 156,608 189,141 Other accrued liabilities 195,601 158,327 Total current liabilities 352,209 347,468 Long-term debt 396,465 395,818 Deferred income taxes 17,013 27,758 Other non-current liabilities 47,028 34,354 Total liabilities 812,715 805,398 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 603 512 Wabash National Corporation Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 45,393,260 and 47,675,796 shares outstanding, respectively 774 766 Additional paid-in capital 677,886 665,941 Retained earnings 403,923 188,241 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (428 ) (882 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 32,128,755 and 28,972,928 common shares, respectively (532,659 ) (456,453 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 549,496 397,613 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,362,814 $ 1,203,523





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 596,100 $ 657,449 $ 2,536,500 $ 2,502,129 Cost of sales 487,877 562,852 2,038,313 2,179,438 Gross profit 108,223 94,597 498,187 322,691 General and administrative expenses 37,464 27,962 146,658 113,083 Selling expenses 6,368 5,733 26,532 27,070 Amortization of intangible assets 3,203 3,185 12,813 15,211 Impairment and other, net 86 (7 ) 235 685 Income from operations 61,102 57,724 311,949 166,642 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,941 ) (5,184 ) (19,854 ) (20,525 ) Other, net 1,687 895 3,393 318 Other expense, net (3,254 ) (4,289 ) (16,461 ) (20,207 ) Loss from unconsolidated entity (803 ) - (803 ) - Income before income tax 57,045 53,435 294,685 146,435 Income tax expense 6,541 11,834 62,830 33,665 Net income 50,504 41,601 231,855 112,770 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 122 139 603 512 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,382 $ 41,462 $ 231,252 $ 112,258 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.86 $ 4.92 $ 2.31 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.84 $ 4.81 $ 2.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 45,938 47,964 47,011 48,626 Diluted 46,931 49,550 48,030 49,881 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 231,855 $ 112,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 32,507 31,758 Amortization of intangibles 12,813 15,211 Net loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment and business divestiture 235 (635 ) Deferred income taxes (13,459 ) (7,614 ) Stock-based compensation 11,799 9,746 Non-cash interest expense 946 868 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity 803 - Impairment - 1,339 Accounts receivable 72,587 (79,066 ) Inventories (23,765 ) (6,249 ) Prepaid expenses and other (10,727 ) 1,069 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,775 46,085 Other, net (1,878 ) (1,198 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 319,491 124,084 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash payments for capital expenditures (98,093 ) (57,086 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets (5,535 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets 154 1,781 Investment in unconsolidated entity (2,450 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (105,924 ) (55,305 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 155 2,224 Dividends paid (15,861 ) (16,020 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 104,199 97,549 Payments under revolving credit facilities (104,199 ) (130,584 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations - (59 ) Debt issuance costs paid (117 ) (1,137 ) Stock repurchases (76,206 ) (34,285 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (512 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (92,541 ) (82,312 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 121,026 (13,533 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,245 71,778 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 179,271 $ 58,245 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 18,938 $ 20,131 Net cash paid for income taxes $ 82,589 $ 18,333 Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment $ 11,662 $ 18,809





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Units Shipped New trailers 10,075 13,135 New truck bodies 4,075 3,250 Used trailers 35 15 Three Months Ended December 31, Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2023 New trailers $ 438,113 $ - $ (1,321 ) $ 436,792 Used trailers - 2,582 - 2,582 Components, parts and service - 34,689 - 34,689 Equipment and other 108,868 17,955 (4,786 ) 122,037 Total net external sales $ 546,981 $ 55,226 $ (6,107 ) $ 596,100 Gross profit $ 94,766 $ 13,457 $ - $ 108,223 Income (loss) from operations $ 74,593 $ 10,145 $ (23,636 ) $ 61,102 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 74,593 $ 10,145 $ (23,636 ) $ 61,102 2022 New trailers $ 536,376 $ 330 $ (313 ) $ 536,393 Used trailers - 523 - 523 Components, parts and service - 34,554 - 34,554 Equipment and other 74,712 14,238 (2,971 ) 85,979 Total net external sales $ 611,088 $ 49,645 $ (3,284 ) $ 657,449 Gross profit $ 83,326 $ 11,271 $ - $ 94,597 Income (loss) from operations $ 66,998 $ 7,899 $ (17,173 ) $ 57,724 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 66,998 $ 7,899 $ (17,173 ) $ 57,724

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Units Shipped New trailers 44,450 52,035 New truck bodies 16,070 14,800 Used trailers 90 95 Twelve Months Ended December 31, Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2023 New trailers $ 1,924,700 $ - $ (5,901 ) $ 1,918,799 Used trailers - 4,978 - 4,978 Components, parts and service - 148,256 - 148,256 Equipment and other 413,904 67,639 (17,076 ) 464,467 Total net external sales $ 2,338,604 $ 220,873 $ (22,977 ) $ 2,536,500 Gross profit $ 439,864 $ 58,323 $ - $ 498,187 Income (loss) from operations $ 366,928 $ 44,649 $ (99,628 ) $ 311,949 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 366,928 $ 44,649 $ (99,628 ) $ 311,949 2022 New trailers $ 2,012,428 $ 1,722 $ (1,286 ) $ 2,012,864 Used trailers - 2,905 - 2,905 Components, parts and service - 139,762 - 139,762 Equipment and other 308,486 49,087 (10,975 ) 346,598 Total net external sales $ 2,320,914 $ 193,476 $ (12,261 ) $ 2,502,129 Gross profit $ 277,842 $ 44,849 $ - $ 322,691 Income (loss) from operations $ 209,942 $ 30,558 $ (73,858 ) $ 166,642 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 209,942 $ 30,558 $ (73,858 ) $ 166,642

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 74,593 $ 66,998 $ 366,928 $ 209,942 Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted operating income 74,593 66,998 366,928 209,942 Adjusted operating income margin 13.6 % 11.0 % 15.7 % 9.0 % Parts & Services Income from operations 10,145 7,899 44,649 30,558 Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted operating income 10,145 7,899 44,649 30,558 Adjusted operating income margin 18.4 % 15.9 % 20.2 % 15.8 % Corporate Loss from operations (23,636 ) (17,173 ) (99,628 ) (73,858 ) Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted operating loss (23,636 ) (17,173 ) (99,628 ) (73,858 ) Consolidated Income from operations 61,102 57,724 311,949 166,642 Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted operating income $ 61,102 $ 57,724 $ 311,949 $ 166,642 Adjusted operating income margin 10.3 % 8.8 % 12.3 % 6.7 %

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. There are no adjustments for any period presented.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 50,504 $ 41,601 $ 231,855 $ 112,770 Income tax expense 6,541 11,834 62,830 33,665 Interest expense 4,941 5,184 19,854 20,525 Depreciation and amortization 12,635 9,704 45,320 46,969 Stock-based compensation 2,987 2,379 11,799 9,746 Impairment and other, net 86 (7 ) 235 685 Other, net (1,687 ) (895 ) (3,393 ) (318 ) Loss from unconsolidated entity 803 - 803 - Operating EBITDA $ 76,810 $ 69,800 $ 369,303 $ 224,042

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,382 $ 41,462 $ 231,252 $ 112,258 Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,382 $ 41,462 $ 231,252 $ 112,258

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.84 $ 4.81 $ 2.25 Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.84 $ 4.81 $ 2.25 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 46,931 49,550 48,030 49,881

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 319,491 $ 124,084 Cash payments for capital expenditures (98,093 ) (57,086 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets (5,535 ) - Free cash flow1 $ 215,863 $ 66,998

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by (used in) operating activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations $ 74,593 $ 66,998 $ 10,145 $ 7,899 Depreciation and amortization 11,138 8,458 598 480 Impairment and other, net 86 (1 ) - (5 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 85,817 $ 75,455 $ 10,743 $ 8,374 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 15.7 % 12.3 % 19.5 % 16.9 %

Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Twelve Months Ended December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations $ 366,928 $ 209,942 $ 44,649 $ 30,558 Depreciation and amortization 40,443 41,187 2,201 2,717 Impairment and other, net 235 (361 ) - - Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 407,606 $ 250,768 $ 46,850 $ 33,275 Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin 17.4 % 10.8 % 21.2 % 17.2 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

