Quest Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Provides Guidance for Full Year 2024; Increases Quarterly Dividend 5.6% to $0.75 Per Share

Fourth quarter revenues of $2.29 billion, down 1.9% from 2022

Fourth quarter reported diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.70, up 95.4% from 2022; and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.15, up 8.6% from 2022

Fourth quarter base business revenues of $2.25 billion, up 4.7% from 2022

Fourth quarter COVID-19 testing revenues of $37 million, down 79.8% from 2022

Full year revenues of $9.25 billion, down 6.4% from 2022

Full year reported diluted EPS of $7.49, down 6.0% from 2022; and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.71, down 12.5% from 2022

Full year base business revenues of $9.03 billion, up 7.1% from 2022

Full year COVID-19 testing revenues of $223 million, down 84.7% from 2022

Full year 2024 reported diluted EPS expected to be between $7.69 and $7.99 ; and adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $8.60 and $8.90

"We delivered strong revenue growth in our base business of 7% for the full year 2023 and delivered on our earnings commitment as we transitioned away from COVID testing," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO, and President. "We made progress during the year advancing our growth strategy with innovative testing solutions, new and expanded relationships with health systems, and a robust pipeline of M&A and professional lab services opportunities. We also delivered double-digit revenue growth in several clinical areas, including in advanced cardiometabolic, prenatal and hereditary genetics, and neurology, as well as strengthened our oncology offering with a strategic investment in higher growth minimal residual disease testing."

Mr. Davis continued: "Our guidance for 2024 reflects a return to overall revenue growth while balancing the earnings tailwinds and headwinds we see for the year. Looking beyond 2024, we are well positioned to deliver our long-term financial outlook to drive mid-single digit revenue growth and high-single digit earnings growth. Finally, I'm grateful to our dedicated Quest colleagues who bring our purpose to life every day, working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time."



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported:





















Net revenues $ 2,288

$ 2,333

(1.9) %

$ 9,252

$ 9,883

(6.4) % Base business revenues (a) $ 2,251

$ 2,149

4.7 %

$ 9,029

$ 8,429

7.1 % COVID-19 testing revenues $ 37

$ 184

(79.8) %

$ 223

$ 1,454

(84.7) %























Diagnostic information services revenues $ 2,221

$ 2,265

(2.0) %

$ 8,976

$ 9,609

(6.6) % Revenue per requisition







(3.5) %









(5.9) % Requisition volume







1.9 %









(0.6) % Organic requisition volume







1.4 %









(1.0) % Operating income (b) $ 267

$ 135

98.2 %

$ 1,262

$ 1,428

(11.6) % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (b) 11.7 %

5.8 %

5.9 %

13.6 %

14.5 %

(0.9) % Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (b) $ 192

$ 101

91.3 %

$ 854

$ 946

(9.7) % Diluted EPS (b) $ 1.70

$ 0.87

95.4 %

$ 7.49

$ 7.97

(6.0) % Cash provided by operations $ 527

$ 334

58.0 %

$ 1,272

$ 1,718

(25.9) % Capital expenditures $ 72

$ 147

(51.6) %

$ 408

$ 404

0.9 %























Adjusted (b):





















Operating income $ 338

$ 330

2.1 %

$ 1,457

$ 1,742

(16.3) % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 14.8 %

14.2 %

0.6 %

15.8 %

17.6 %

(1.8) % Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 245

$ 229

6.9 %

$ 994

$ 1,181

(15.9) % Diluted EPS $ 2.15

$ 1.98

8.6 %

$ 8.71

$ 9.95

(12.5) %





(a) Excludes COVID-19 testing.



(b) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.

Dividend Increased

Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors has authorized a 5.6% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.71 to $0.75 per share, or $3.00 per share annually, effective with the dividend payable on April 22, 2024 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 8, 2024 . The company has raised its dividend annually since 2011.

Guidance for Full Year 2024

We estimate full year 2024 guidance as follows:



Low

High Net revenues $9.35 billion

$9.45 billion Net revenues increase 1.1 %

2.1 % Reported diluted EPS $7.69

$7.99 Adjusted diluted EPS $8.60

$8.90 Cash provided by operations Approximately $1.3 billion Capital expenditures Approximately $420 million

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, costs associated with donations, contributions, and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity (our initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities), gains and losses associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, impairment charges, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues $ 2,288

$ 2,333

$ 9,252

$ 9,883















Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:













Cost of services 1,552

1,575

6,199

6,450 Selling, general and administrative 407

563

1,642

1,874 Amortization of intangible assets 27

39

108

120 Other operating expense, net 35

21

41

11 Total operating costs and expenses, net 2,021

2,198

7,990

8,455















Operating income 267

135

1,262

1,428















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (40)

(32)

(152)

(138) Other income (expense), net 10

6

20

(55) Total non-operating expense, net (30)

(26)

(132)

(193)















Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 237

109

1,130

1,235 Income tax (expense) benefit (40)

4

(248)

(264) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 8

3

26

44 Net income 205

116

908

1,015 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13

15

54

69 Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 192

$ 101

$ 854

$ 946















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Basic $ 1.72

$ 0.89

$ 7.59

$ 8.10















Diluted $ 1.70

$ 0.87

$ 7.49

$ 7.97















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 112

113

112

116















Diluted 113

115

113

118

















Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 686

$ 315 Accounts receivable, net 1,210

1,195 Inventories 190

192 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 286

196 Total current assets 2,372

1,898 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,816

1,766 Operating lease right-of-use assets 602

585 Goodwill 7,733

7,220 Intangible assets, net 1,166

1,092 Investment in equity method investees 135

132 Other assets 198

144 Total assets $ 14,022

$ 12,837







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,359

$ 1,396 Current portion of long-term debt 303

2 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 153

153 Total current liabilities 1,815

1,551 Long-term debt 4,410

3,978 Long-term operating lease liabilities 503

489 Other liabilities 876

812 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 76

77 Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2023

and 2022; 162 shares issued as of both December 31, 2023 and 2022 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,320

2,295 Retained earnings 8,825

8,290 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14)

(21) Treasury stock, at cost; 51 shares as of both December 31, 2023 and 2022 (4,826)

(4,673) Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 6,307

5,893 Noncontrolling interests 35

37 Total stockholders' equity 6,342

5,930 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,022

$ 12,837

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions) (unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 908

$ 1,015 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 439

437 Provision for credit losses 1

3 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (49)

1 Stock-based compensation expense 77

77 Other, net 41

66 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (15)

246 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (55)

(149) Income taxes payable (2)

(31) Other assets and liabilities, net (73)

53 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,272

1,718







Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (611)

(144) Capital expenditures (408)

(404) (Increase) decrease in investments and other assets, net (42)

5 Net cash used in investing activities (1,061)

(543)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 2,592

- Repayments of debt (1,844)

(2) Purchases of treasury stock (275)

(1,408) Exercise of stock options 72

123 Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (28)

(28) Dividends paid (314)

(305) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (57)

(73) Other financing activities, net 14

(39) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 160

(1,732)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 371

(557) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 315

872 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 686

$ 315







Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 134

$ 156 Income taxes $ 317

$ 283

Notes to Financial Tables 1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 192

$ 101

$ 854

$ 946 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities -

-

4

4 Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 192

$ 101

$ 850

$ 942















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 112

113

112

116 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options and performance share units 1

2

1

2 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 113

115

113

118















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Basic $ 1.72

$ 0.89

$ 7.59

$ 8.10 Diluted $ 1.70

$ 0.87

$ 7.49

$ 7.97

2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:







Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating

income as a

percentage of net

revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net of

taxes

Net income

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 267

11.7 %

$ (40)

$ 8

$ 192

$ 1.70 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 11

0.5

(2)

-

9

0.07 Other (b) 33

1.4

(6)

-

27

0.23 Amortization expense 27

1.2

(8)

-

19

0.17 ETB -

-

(2)

-

(2)

(0.02) As adjusted $ 338

14.8 %

$ (58)

$ 8

$ 245

$ 2.15



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of net

revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net of

taxes

Net income

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,262

13.6 %

$ (248)

$ 26

$ 854

$ 7.49 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 43

0.5

(10)

-

33

0.29 Other (b) 44

0.5

(8)

-

36

0.31 Gains and losses on investments (c) -

-

(1)

3

2

0.02 Amortization expense 108

1.2

(28)

-

80

0.70 ETB -

-

(11)

-

(11)

(0.10) As adjusted $ 1,457

15.8 %

$ (306)

$ 29

$ 994

$ 8.71



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of net

revenues

Income tax

(expense)

benefit (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net of

taxes

Net income

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 135

5.8 %

$ 4

$ 3

$ 101

$ 0.87 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 51

2.2

(12)

-

39

0.34 Other (b) 21

0.9

(20)

-

1

0.01 Gains and losses on investments (c) -

-

(2)

3

1

0.01 Quest for Health Equity costs (d) 84

3.6

(22)





62

0.53 Amortization expense 39

1.7

(10)

-

29

0.25 ETB -

-

(4)

-

(4)

(0.03) As adjusted $ 330

14.2 %

$ (66)

$ 6

$ 229

$ 1.98



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net of

taxes

Net income

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,428

14.5 %

$ (264)

$ 44

$ 946

$ 7.97 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 88

0.9

(22)

-

66

0.56 Other (b) 13

0.1

(19)

-

(6)

(0.05) Gains and losses on investments (c) -

-

(11)

12

31

0.26 Quest for Health Equity costs (d) 93

0.9

(24)

-

69

0.59 Amortization expense 120

1.2

(31)

-

89

0.74 ETB -

-

(14)

-

(14)

(0.12) As adjusted $ 1,742

17.6 %

$ (385)

$ 56

$ 1,181

$ 9.95

(a) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the pre-tax impact represents costs primarily associated with workforce reductions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the pre-tax impact represents costs primarily associated with workforce reductions, systems conversions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on our consolidated statements of operations:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 4

$ 19

$ 16

$ 32 Selling, general and administrative 7

32

27

56















Operating income $ 11

$ 51

$ 43

$ 88

(b) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the pre-tax impact primarily represents a $29 million impairment charge on certain long-lived assets related to the shutdown of a business and, to a lesser extent, losses associated with the increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with previous acquisitions. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the pre-tax impact primarily represents a $14 million impairment charge on certain property, plant and equipment and a $6 million loss associated with the increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with previous acquisitions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the pre-tax impact primarily represents the $14 million impairment charge on certain property, plant and equipment and a $5 million loss associated with the increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with previous acquisitions, partially offset by a $10 million gain from a payroll tax credit under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act associated with the retention of employees. Additionally, both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an $18 million income tax benefit due to the adjustment to state deferred tax liabilities related to depreciation expense, recorded in income tax (expense) benefit. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on our consolidated statement of operations:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2 Selling, general and administrative (2)

-

5

- Other operating expense, net 35

21

39

11 Operating income $ 33

$ 21

$ 44

$ 13

(c) For all periods presented, the pre-tax impact primarily represents gains and losses associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of gains and losses on investments on our consolidated statement of operations:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(dollars in millions) Other income (expense), net $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 30















Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ -

$ 3

$ 3

$ 12





(d) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the pre-tax impact represents the costs associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.



(e) For restructuring and integration charges, gains and losses on investments, Quest for Health Equity costs, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2023 and 2022. Additionally, both the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an $18 million benefit due to an adjustment to state deferred tax liabilities related to depreciation expense.



3) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $276 million. As of December 31, 2023, $1.0 billion remained available under our share repurchase authorization.



4) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2024 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2024. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and our stock price, both of which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2024 outlook for diluted EPS under GAAP to our outlook for adjusted diluted EPS:







Low

High Diluted EPS $ 7.69

$ 7.99 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.17

0.17 Amortization expense (b) 0.84

0.84 ETB (0.10)

(0.10) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 8.60

$ 8.90





(a) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $26 million primarily associated with workforce reductions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.



(b) Represents estimated pre-tax amortization expenses of $128 million. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%

.

