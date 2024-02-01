NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today reported net revenue of $806 million and operating revenue1 of $761 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. On a U.S. GAAP basis, fourth-quarter 2023 net income was $64 million or $0.65 per share, diluted. Net income, as adjusted2 was $65 million, or $0.66 per share, diluted, for the quarter.

Annual net revenue was $2,515 million and operating revenue was $2,440 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net loss for the year was $75 million, or $0.90 per share, diluted. Net income, as adjusted2, was $75 million, or $0.77 per share, diluted, for the year.

"Lazard's fourth quarter results represent a strong finish to a challenging year, and we are pleased with our forward momentum as we execute our long-term growth strategy," said Peter R. Orszag, Chief Executive Officer, Lazard. "We are increasingly winning new client mandates across our business, and we are well positioned to serve clients as they consider economic opportunities and geopolitical risks in the years ahead."

($ in millions, except Quarter Ended Year Ended per share data and AUM) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 %'23-'22 2023 2022 %'23-'22 Net Income (Loss) U.S. GAAP $64 $42 50% ($75) $358 NM Per share, diluted $0.65 $0.44 48% ($0.90) $3.51 NM Adjusted2 $65 $67 (3%) $75 $384 (80%) Per share, diluted $0.66 $0.69 (4%) $0.77 $3.73 (79%) Revenue U.S. GAAP - Net Revenue $806 $712 13% $2,515 $2,774 (9%) Total operating revenue1 $761 $671 13% $2,440 $2,769 (12%) Financial Advisory $477 $404 18% $1,357 $1,652 (18%) Asset Management $274 $259 6% $1,068 $1,099 (3%) AUM ($ in billions) Period end $247 $216 14% Average $234 $211 11% $233 $227 2%

Note: Endnotes are on page 5 of this release. A reconciliation of adjusted GAAP to U.S. GAAP is on pages 14-15.

OPERATING REVENUE

Operating revenue was $761 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, 13% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022, and $2,440 million for 2023, 12% lower than 2022.

Financial Advisory

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $477 million, 18% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year of 2023, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $1,357 million, 18% lower than 2022.

During and since the fourth quarter of 2023, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions globally, including the following (clients are in italics): Lincoln Financial Group's $28 billion reinsurance transaction with Fortitude Re; Newmont's $19.15 billion acquisition of Newcrest; Iliad's €14.9 billion proposed merger between Iliad Italia and Vodafone Italia; ImmunoGen's $10.1 billion sale to AbbVie; Abcam's $5.7 billion acquisition by Danaher; Sanofi's $2.4 billion acquisition of Inhibrx; iSource's $2.15 billion sale of a minority equity interest in NIPSCO to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners; RPT's $2 billion acquisition by Kimco Realty; Elecnor Group's €1.8 billion sale of its Spanish based renewables business Enerfin to Statkraf; The Restaurant Group plc's £701 million acquisition by Apollo Global Management; Ajinomoto Group's $545 million acquisition of Forge Biologics; Energy Exemplar's acquisition by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners; Renault Group's partnership agreement with Nissan and Western Digital Corporation's separation of HDD and Flash businesses, creating two independent public companies.

Lazard's preeminent restructuring and liability management practices have been engaged in a broad range of complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments, including company roles involving Air Methods, Enviva, Inversiones Latin America Power and Tele Columbus and creditor and/or related party roles involving AFE, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Hilding Anders, Lumen Technologies, Orpea, SVB Financial Group and Telegraph Media Group.

Our capital advisory and solutions practices remain active and engaged in assignments, including Ceva Santé Animale's €2.4 billion refinancing, McLaren Group's £1.7 billion recapitalization, Pollen Street Capital's closing of its €1 billion multi-asset continuation fund, Lecta Limited's €550 million refinancing and new capital raise and GOJO Industries' $500 million capital solution from Silver Point.

Our sovereign advisory practice continues to be active in advising governments and sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets including assignments for the governments of Greece and Mozambique.

For a list of publicly announced transactions please visit our website.

Asset Management

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Asset Management operating revenue was $274 million, 6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, Asset Management operating revenue was $1,068 million, 3% lower than 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, management fees and other revenue was $258 million, 5% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1% lower than the third quarter of 2023. Management fees and other revenue was $1,038 million for full-year 2023, 1% higher than 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, incentive fees were $16 million, compared to $13 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, incentive fees were $30 million, compared to $67 million for 2022.

Average assets under management (AUM) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $234 billion, 11% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1% lower than the third quarter of 2023. Average assets under management for full-year 2023 was $233 billion, 2% higher than 2022.

AUM as of December 31, 2023, was $247 billion, 14% higher than December 31, 2022, and 8% higher than September 30, 2023. The sequential change from September 30, 2023 was driven by market and foreign exchange appreciation of $16.9 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively, offset by net outflows of $3.6 billion.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits

For the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 was $516 million, compared to $419 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The adjusted compensation ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 67.8%, compared to the fourth-quarter 2022 ratio of 62.4%.

For the full year of 2023, adjusted compensation and benefits expense was $1,703 million, 3% higher than 2022. The corresponding adjusted compensation ratio was 69.8%, compared to 59.8% for 2022.

We focus on a ratio of adjusted compensation-to-operating revenue to manage costs, balancing a view of current market conditions alongside our objective to drive long-term shareholder value. Our goal remains to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on an adjusted basis, while targeting a consistent deferral policy.

Non-Compensation Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted non-compensation expense1 was $148 million, 4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting increased occupancy costs and professional services expenses.

The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue was 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for 2023 was $572 million, 10% higher than 2022, primarily reflecting increased professional services expenses and occupancy costs. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenue was 23.4% for 2023, compared to 18.7% for 2022.

Our goal remains to maintain an adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue ratio between 16% to 20% over the cycle.

TAXES

The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1 was $12 million for the fourth quarter and $13 million for full-year 2023. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 16.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 26.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 14.5% for full-year 2023 compared to 25.7% for full-year 2022.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Effective January 1, 2024, Lazard completed its conversion to a U.S. C-Corporation and changed its name from Lazard Ltd to Lazard, Inc.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Lazard returned $44 million to shareholders, which included: $43.7 million in dividends and $0.6 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In 2023, Lazard returned $330 million to shareholders, which included: $173 million in dividends; $102 million in repurchases of our common stock; and $55 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During 2023, we repurchased 2.8 million shares. As of December 31, 2023, our remaining share repurchase authorization was $200 million.

On January 31, 2024, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2024.

Lazard's financial position remains strong. As of December 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents were $971 million.

ENDNOTES

A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to the U.S. GAAP results, is the most meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 adjusted results1 exclude $0.2 million and $4.9 million, respectively, relating to losses associated with cost-saving initiatives, pre-tax charges of $16.6 million and $195.1 million, respectively, relating to expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives, full-year pre-tax charges of $10.7 million relating to expenses associated with senior management transition, $3.5 million and $43.9 million in the fourth quarter and full year relating to a benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA"), and $19.1 million for the full year relating to certain asset impairment charges. Including the effect of taxes, these resulted in a net charge of $1.4 million, or $0.02, per share, diluted, for the fourth quarter, and a net charge of $150.5 million, or $1.69, per share, diluted, for the full year of 2023, on a U.S. GAAP basis.

ABOUT LAZARD

Founded in 1848, Lazard is one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $825,763 $543,170 $731,860 52% 13% Interest expense (19,742) (19,252) (19,471) Net revenue 806,021 523,918 712,389 54% 13% Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 559,207 364,605 474,843 53% 18% Occupancy and equipment 33,436 33,108 30,907 Marketing and business development 27,259 20,754 26,674 Technology and information services 47,363 46,897 47,125 Professional services 23,129 20,451 21,292 Fund administration and outsourced services 27,450 27,884 24,614 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 95 96 15 Other 19,644 14,980 14,988 Non-compensation expenses - Subtotal 178,376 164,170 165,615 9% 8% Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement (3,459) - (1,209) Operating expenses 734,124 528,775 639,249 39% 15% Operating income (loss) 71,897 (4,857) 73,140 NM (2%) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 403 (11,631) 16,075 NM NM Net income 71,494 6,774 57,065 NM 25% Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,927 (365) 14,701 Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd $63,567 $7,139 $42,364 NM 50% Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90,228,532 89,425,900 88,173,431 1% 2% Diluted 94,989,330 94,309,224 94,185,566 1% 1% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $0.69 $0.07 $0.47 NM 47% Diluted $0.65 $0.06 $0.44 NM 48%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. GAAP - unaudited) Year Ended December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change Total revenue $2,593,162 $2,855,093 (9%) Interest expense (77,673) (81,522) Net revenue 2,515,489 2,773,571 (9%) Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,946,010 1,656,451 17% Occupancy and equipment 131,117 122,251 Marketing and business development 99,357 83,103 Technology and information services 189,670 171,702 Professional services 89,308 69,535 Fund administration and outsourced services 110,878 109,978 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 334 60 Other 72,666 44,852 Non-compensation expenses - Subtotal 693,330 601,481 15% Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement (43,894) (1,209) Operating expenses 2,595,446 2,256,723 15% Operating income (loss) (79,957) 516,848 NM Provision (benefit) for income taxes (22,650) 124,365 NM Net income (loss) (57,307) 392,483 NM Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,172 34,966 Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard Ltd ($75,479) $357,517 NM Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 88,993,985 95,664,129 (7%) Diluted 88,993,985 100,997,674 (12%) Net income (loss) per share: Basic ($0.90) $3.68 NM Diluted ($0.90) $3.51 NM

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(U.S. GAAP - unaudited) December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $971,316 $1,234,773 Deposits with banks and short-term investments 219,576 779,246 Restricted cash 34,091 625,381 Receivables 762,319 652,758 Investments 701,964 698,977 Property 232,516 250,073 Goodwill and other intangible assets 394,928 377,330 Operating lease right-of-use assets 407,213 431,608 Deferred tax assets 497,340 407,657 Other assets 414,518 394,758 Total Assets $4,635,781 $5,852,561 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits and other customer payables $443,262 $921,834 Accrued compensation and benefits 781,375 735,576 Operating lease liabilities 485,191 513,688 Tax receivable agreement obligation 115,087 191,189 Senior debt 1,690,200 1,687,714 Other liabilities 550,804 543,690 Total liabilities 4,065,919 4,593,691 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 87,675 583,471 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share 1,128 1,128 Additional paid-in capital 247,204 167,890 Retained earnings 1,402,636 1,676,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (289,950) (295,854) Subtotal 1,361,018 1,549,877 Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost (937,259) (993,414) Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity 423,759 556,463 Noncontrolling interests 58,428 118,936 Total stockholders' equity 482,187 675,399 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $4,635,781 $5,852,561

Note: "Property" includes $73 million of property held for sale at December 31, 2023.

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)

(Non-GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Financial Advisory $477,366 $261,441 $403,836 83% 18% Asset Management 273,694 262,162 258,618 4% 6% Corporate 9,898 8,014 8,507 24% 16% Operating revenue (b) $760,958 $531,617 $670,961 43% 13% Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $515,724 $363,626 $418,598 42% 23% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 67.8% 68.4% 62.4% Adjusted non-compensation expenses (d) $148,119 $137,450 $141,843 8% 4% Ratio of adjusted non-compensation to operating revenue 19.5% 25.9% 21.1% Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $97,115 $30,541 $110,520 NM (12%) Operating margin (f) 12.8% 5.7% 16.5% Adjusted net income (g) $65,011 $10,268 $67,130 NM (3%) Diluted adjusted net income per share $0.66 $0.10 $0.69 NM (4%) Diluted adjusted weighted average shares (h) 99,154,021 98,282,239 97,222,787 1% 2% Adjusted effective tax rate (i) 16.0% 8.4% 26.3%

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)

(Non-GAAP - unaudited) Year Ended December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Financial Advisory $1,356,835 $1,652,422 (18%) Asset Management 1,067,559 1,098,665 (3%) Corporate 15,225 17,971 (15%) Operating revenue (b) $2,439,619 $2,769,058 (12%) Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $1,702,537 $1,656,838 3% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 69.8% 59.8% Adjusted non-compensation expenses (d) $571,504 $518,173 10% Ratio of adjusted non-compensation to operating revenue 23.4% 18.7% Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $165,578 $594,047 (72%) Operating margin (f) 6.8% 21.5% Adjusted net income (g) $75,023 $384,402 (80%) Diluted adjusted net income per share $0.77 $3.73 (79%) Diluted adjusted weighted average shares (h) 97,450,393 103,193,048 (6%) Adjusted effective tax rate (i) 14.5% 25.7 %

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS - ANALYSIS

(Non-GAAP - unaudited) ($ in millions) Adjusted U.S. GAAP Basis (c) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Base salary $558 $535 $487 $455 $447 $432 $405 Benefits and other 291 293 287 228 258 264 243 Current cash incentive compensation (j) 365 458 662 435 391 446 466 Total cash compensation, benefits and other 1,213 1,286 1,436 1,118 1,096 1,141 1,114 Amortization of deferred incentive awards 489 371 400 384 368 376 367 Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (k) $1,703 $1,657 $1,836 $1,502 $1,464 $1,517 $1,481 % of Operating Revenue 69.8% 59.8% 58.5% 59.5% 57.5% 55.1% 55.8% Memo: Operating revenue $2,440 $2,769 $3,139 $2,524 $2,546 $2,755 $2,655

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

(unaudited) ($ in millions) As of Variance December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Qtr to Qtr YTD Equity: Emerging Markets $25,288 $23,606 $21,557 7.1% 17.3% Global 53,528 49,709 46,861 7.7% 14.2% Local 52,208 48,016 47,504 8.7% 9.9% Multi-Regional 59,114 53,417 51,473 10.7% 14.8% Total Equity 190,138 174,748 167,395 8.8% 13.6% Fixed Income: Emerging Markets 9,525 9,069 8,944 5.0% 6.5% Global 10,762 10,924 11,029 (1.5%) (2.4%) Local 6,080 5,868 5,352 3.6% 13.6% Multi-Regional 21,740 19,317 18,061 12.5% 20.4% Total Fixed Income 48,107 45,178 43,386 6.5% 10.9% Alternative Investments 3,330 3,593 3,812 (7.3%) (12.6%) Other Alternative Investments 2,799 2,799 - -% NM Private Equity 1,623 1,298 1,038 25.0% 56.4% Cash Management 654 648 494 0.9% 32.4% Total AUM $246,651 $228,264 $216,125 8.1% 14.1% Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 AUM - Beginning of Period $228,264 $197,766 $216,125 $273,739 Net Flows (l) (3,550) (3,735) (3,542) (16,915) Market and foreign exchange appreciation (depreciation) 21,937 22,094 34,068 (40,699) AUM - End of Period $246,651 $216,125 $246,651 $216,125 Average AUM $233,949 $211,243 $233,098 $227,444 % Change in average AUM 10.7 % 2.5%

Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $806,021 $523,918 $712,389 $2,515,489 $2,773,571 Adjustments: Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (m) (10,235) (2,895) (16,771) (30,190) (49,073) (Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements (25,933) 10,598 (21,340) (41,463) 44,261 Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (n) (28,782) (23,880) (22,736) (105,681) (76,229) Asset impairment charges (o) - - - 19,129 - Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (p) 231 4,647 - 4,878 - Interest expense 19,656 19,229 19,419 77,457 76,528 Operating revenue, as adjusted (b) $760,958 $531,617 $670,961 $2,439,619 $2,769,058 Compensation and Benefits Expense Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis $559,207 $364,605 $474,843 $1,946,010 $1,656,451 Adjustments: (Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements (25,933) 10,598 (21,340) (41,463) 44,261 Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (q) (15,814) (8,941) - (182,103) - Expenses associated with senior management transition (r) - - (33,019) (10,674) (33,019) Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (m) (1,736) (2,636) (1,886) (9,233) (10,855) Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c) $515,724 $363,626 $418,598 $1,702,537 $1,656,838 Non-Compensation Expense Non-compensation expenses - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $178,376 $164,170 $165,615 $693,330 $601,481 Adjustments: Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (q) (807) (2,119) - (13,023) - Expenses related to office space reorganization (s) - - (836) - (3,764) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (n) (28,782) (23,880) (22,736) (105,681) (76,229) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (95) (96) (15) (334) (60) Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (m) (573) (625) (185) (2,788) (3,255) Adjusted non-compensation expenses (d) $148,119 $137,450 $141,843 $571,504 $518,173 Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations Operating Income (Loss) - U.S. GAAP Basis $71,897 ($4,857) $73,140 ($79,957) $516,848 Adjustments: Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (t) (3,459) - (1,209) (43,894) (1,209) Asset impairment charges (o) - - - 19,129 - Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (p) 231 4,647 - 4,878 - Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (q) 16,621 11,060 - 195,126 - Expenses associated with senior management transition (r) - - 33,019 10,674 33,019 Expenses related to office space reorganization (s) - - 836 - 3,764 Net (income) loss related to noncontrolling interests (m) (7,927) 364 (14,701) (18,173) (34,966) Pre-tax income, as adjusted 77,363 11,214 91,085 87,783 517,456 Interest expense 19,656 19,229 19,419 77,457 76,528 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 96 98 16 338 63 Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e) $97,115 $30,541 $110,520 $165,578 $594,047 Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis $63,567 $7,139 $42,364 ($75,479) $357,517 Adjustments: Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (t) (3,459) - (1,209) (43,894) (1,209) Asset impairment charges (o) - - - 19,129 - Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (p) 231 4,647 - 4,878 - Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (q) 16,621 11,060 - 195,126 - Expenses associated with senior management transition (r) - - 33,019 10,674 33,019 Expenses related to office space reorganization (s) - - 836 - 3,764 Tax benefit allocated to adjustments (11,949) (12,578) (7,880) (35,411) (8,689) Net income, as adjusted (g) $65,011 $10,268 $67,130 $75,023 $384,402 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis 94,989,330 94,309,224 94,185,566 88,993,985 100,997,674 Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights and other 4,164,691 3,973,015 3,037,221 8,456,408 2,195,374 Diluted Adjusted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (h) 99,154,021 98,282,239 97,222,787 97,450,393 103,193,048 Diluted net income (loss) per share: U.S. GAAP Basis $0.65 $0.06 $0.44 ($0.90) $3.51 Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted $0.66 $0.10 $0.69 $0.77 $3.73

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP Basis: Occupancy and equipment $33,436 $33,108 $30,907 $131,117 $122,251 Marketing and business development 27,259 20,754 26,674 99,357 83,103 Technology and information services 47,363 46,897 47,125 189,670 171,702 Professional services 23,129 20,451 21,292 89,308 69,535 Fund administration and outsourced services 27,450 27,884 24,614 110,878 109,978 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 95 96 15 334 60 Other 19,644 14,980 14,988 72,666 44,852 Non-compensation expenses - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $178,376 $164,170 $165,615 $693,330 $601,481 Non-compensation expense - Adjustments: Occupancy and equipment (m) (q) (s) ($197) ($762) ($828) ($1,898) ($3,887) Marketing and business development (m) (n) (q) (3,748) (3,659) (3,656) (15,299) (9,440) Technology and information services (m) (n) (q) (149) (612) (45) (8,270) (159) Professional services (m) (n) (q) (s) (1,306) (1,711) (618) (6,408) (2,269) Fund administration and outsourced services (m) (n) (16,546) (16,432) (14,092) (65,239) (60,646) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (95) (96) (15) (334) (60) Other (m) (n) (q) (s) (8,216) (3,448) (4,518) (24,378) (6,847) Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments ($30,257) ($26,720) ($23,772) ($121,826) ($83,308) Non-compensation expenses, as adjusted: Occupancy and equipment $33,239 $32,346 $30,079 $129,219 $118,364 Marketing and business development 23,511 17,095 23,018 84,058 73,663 Technology and information services 47,214 46,285 47,080 181,400 171,543 Professional services 21,823 18,740 20,674 82,900 67,266 Fund administration and outsourced services 10,904 11,452 10,522 45,639 49,332 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs - - - - - Other 11,428 11,532 10,470 48,288 38,005 Adjusted non-compensation expenses (d) $148,119 $137,450 $141,843 $571,504 $518,173

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules Notes to Financial Schedules (a) Selected Summary Financial Information is prepared on a non-GAAP basis. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods. (b) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) revenue related to non-controlling interests (see (m) below), (ii) (gains) losses related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (n) below), (iv) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, asset impairment charges, (see (o) below), (v) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (p) below), and (vi) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities. (c) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) (charges) credits related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (q) below), (iii) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023 and the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (r) below), and (iv) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (m) below). (d) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (q) below), (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses related to office space reorganization (see (s) below), (iii) expenses related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (n) below), (iv) amortization and other acquisition-related costs, and (v) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (m) below). (e) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, a benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (see (t) below), (ii) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, asset impairment charges (see (o) below), (iii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, losses and expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (p) and (q) below), (iv) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023 and for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (r) below), (v) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses related to office space reorganization (see (s) below), (vi) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (m) below), (vii) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities, and (viii) amortization and other acquisition-related costs. (f) Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure. (g) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, a benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation (see (t) below), (ii) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, asset impairment charges (see (o) below), (iii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, losses and expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (p) and (q) below), (iv) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023 and for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (r) below), and (v) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses related to office space reorganization (see (s) below), net of tax benefits. (h) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share. In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2023, includes the dilutive effect of weighted average number of incremental shares of common stock issuable from share-based incentive compensation. (i) The adjusted effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $12,352, $946, and $23,955 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, $12,760 and $133,054 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $77,363, $11,214, and $91,085 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, $87,783 and $517,456 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. (j) Current cash incentive compensation is composed of cash bonuses for a given year which are paid early in the following year, and for which no future service is required. (k) A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP compensation and benefits expense to compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted: Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Compensation & benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis $ 1,946,010 $ 1,656,451 $ 1,895,859 $ 1,550,684 $ 1,563,395 $ 1,514,735 $ 1,512,873 Adjustments: Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices - - (14,922) - - - - Charges associated with business realignment (u) - - - - (56,635) - - Charges pertaining to ERP system implementation - - - - - (1,190) - (Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements comp. liability (41,463) 44,261 (35,494) (40,634) (31,657) 14,086 (23,526) Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (q) (182,103) - - - - - - Expenses associated with senior management transition (r) (10,674) (33,019) - - - - - Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (m) (9,233) (10,855) (9,216) (7,927) (11,175) (10,999) (8,285) Compensation & benefits expense, as adjusted $1,702,537 $1,656,838 $1,836,227 $1,502,123 $1,463,928 $1,516,632 $1,481,062 (l) For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, includes approximately $3.9 billion of net flows related to a wealth management acquisition. (m) Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. (n) Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expenses, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees and other receivables that are deemed uncollectible. (o) Represents certain asset impairment charges. (p) Represents losses associated with the closing of certain offices as part of the cost-saving initiatives including the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss and transactions related to foreign currency exchange. (q) Represents expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives including closing certain offices over the course of 2023. (r) Represents expenses associated with senior management transition reflecting the departure of certain executive officers. (s) Represents building depreciation and other costs related to office space reorganization. (t) Pursuant to the periodic revaluation of the TRA liability and the assumptions reflected in the estimate, the revaluation had the effect of reducing the estimated liability under the TRA. As a result, the Company recorded a "benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement" of $3,459 for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, $43,894 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2023 and $1,209 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022. (u) Represents expenses and losses associated with a business realignment which included employee reductions and the closing of subscale offices and investment strategies. NM Not meaningful

